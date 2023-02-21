Gmail might just be an email service for some, but it also functions as the centerpiece of the Google Workspace experience, with a handful of integrations to services like Meet and Chat. Now, there’s a new feature coming to Gmail’s sidebar.

The Google Contacts sidebar in Gmail, which you can find to the right of your window alongside apps like Google Tasks and Google Keep, currently lets you see contacts. A new change is rolling out that will let you add new contacts and edit existing ones. Currently, the only way to do this is to either do it from your phone or through the actual Google Contacts web client — this will let you quickly do it through Gmail as well.

Google

It’s just a sidebar, but it should still work pretty well, contrary to sidebars for other services like Calendar where things might feel a little cramped. If you have your Google account connected with your phone, all changes you make to your contacts on Gmail will reflect on your phone as well as soon as things are synchronized.

The feature has been rolling out since February 17, but it could take a few days for it to reach everyone. It’s not live on our end yet, so your mileage may vary.