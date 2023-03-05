To fix the 0xc000007b Windows error, you can try rebooting your PC, updating Windows, running the app with admin privileges, reinstalling Microsoft C++ Visual Redistributable packages, reinstalling the app, and fixing any corrupt system files.

It can be very frustrating to try to launch an app or game and get a message like “The application was unable to start correctly (0xc000007b). Click OK to close the application.” Fortunately, it’s not impossible to fix a 0xc000007b error code. Here’s how.

What Causes Error Code 0xc000007b?

Usually, a 0xc000007b Windows error is the result of corrupt app files. It also might happen because of a conflict between 32-bit and 64-bit versions of software and Windows operating systems.

The error number is usually accompanied by a message that says “The application was unable to start correctly” and asks you to close the application. In most cases, the error continues to appear no matter how many times you attempt to launch the app or game in question. Luckily, you have a few ways to fix this issue.

Fix Windows Error 0xc000007b: 6 Methods

Depending on the exact cause of the problem, there are several ways you can go about fixing a 0xc000007b error. To make solving the issue easy for you, we’ll start with the simplest solutions and work progressively toward more advanced solutions.

Restart Your PC

A possible reason you get the above error is that your PC has a minor glitch. In this case, you can reboot your PC to possibly resolve the issue. (Rebooting your devices often fixes many issues.)

To restart your Windows 11 or 10 PC, open the “Start” menu, select the Power icon, and choose “Restart.”

When your PC turns back on, launch your app and see if it works.

Update Windows

Another reason the 0xc000007b error appears is that you’re using an outdated Windows version. Older software versions often cause many issues, and you can fix that by updating your system to the latest version.

If you’re on Windows 11, you can check for and install the latest updates by opening Settings (using Windows+i), selecting “Windows Update” on the left, and clicking “Check for Updates” on the right.

On Windows 10, you’ll open Settings (by pressing Windows+i), select “Update & Security,” and click “Check for Updates.”

Once you’ve installed the available updates, restart your PC, and your issue will likely be fixed.

Run Your App With Admin Rights

Some apps require admin rights to properly function, and yours may be one of them. In this case, launch your app with admin privileges and see if it works. This can help resolve your 0xc000007b error.

To do that, find your app’s shortcut. Then, right-click this shortcut and choose “Run as Administrator” in the menu.

In the “User Account Control” prompt, select “Yes.” Your app will now launch.

If your app works fine in admin mode, make admin mode the default so that you don’t face issues with your application. To do this, right-click your app shortcut and choose “Properties.”

Note: The admin mode will only apply to the specific app shortcut you choose. If you open the same app from another menu, say “Start” menu, it won’t directly open with admin rights.

In “Properties,” at the top, select the “Shortcut” tab. Then, click the “Advanced” button.

In the window that opens, enable the “Run as Administrator” option. Then, select “OK.”

Back on the “Properties” window, select “Apply” followed by “OK.”

And that’s all. Your chosen app shortcut will now always launch with admin privileges.

Reinstall Microsoft Visual C++ Redistributable

Microsoft Visual C++ Redistributable packages allow your various installed apps to function. It’s possible one or more of these packages have become corrupt, causing issues with your apps.

In this case, uninstall and reinstall these packages to fix issues with them and your apps.

To do that, first, open Control Panel. You can open this utility by accessing the “Start” menu, searching for “Control Panel”, and selecting the item in the search results.

In Control Panel, under “Programs,” select “Uninstall a Program.”

The following page displays all your installed apps. Here, find all “Microsoft Visual C++ Redistributable” packages and make a note of the name of each package. You’ll need these names while re-downloading the packages.

Then, select a package and choose “Uninstall” at the top. Then, in the “User Account Control” prompt, select “Yes.”

On the window that opens, select “Uninstall” and follow the uninstallation wizard.

Follow the above two steps to remove all the packages from your system. Then, reboot your PC.

When your PC turns on, open your web browser and head to the Microsoft Visual C++ Redistributable site. From there, download the latest packages and install them on your computer.

Then, open the app in question and see if it works.

Uninstall and Reinstall Your App

One reason your app fails to launch is that the app’s core files are faulty. These files can become faulty for various reasons, including other apps’ interference and viruses.

An easy way to fix those files is to uninstall and reinstall the app on your PC. This will delete the app’s existing files and place working new files on your system.

To remove an app in Windows 11, head into Settings > Apps > Apps & Features and find the app to delete. Then, next to the app on the list, click the three dots and choose “Uninstall.” Select “Uninstall” in the prompt to confirm your action.

In Windows 10, open Settings and click “Apps.” Then, find and click the app to remove on the list. Select “Uninstall” followed by “Uninstall” to get rid of the app.

When your app is removed, reboot your PC. Then, double-click your app’s installer file to reinstall the app.

Fix Windows’ Corrupt Files

Like with your app’s core files, your Windows system’s core files might have gone corrupt, causing you app launch problems. In this case, you can use your PC’s built-in System File Checker (SFC) tool to find and fix corrupt files on your computer.

This tool runs on its own, which means it automatically detects faulty files on your PC and replaces them with working files. You can use this tool from a Command Prompt window, as follows.

Launch an elevated Command Prompt window on your Windows 10 or 11 PC. You can do this by opening the “Start” menu, searching for “Command Prompt”, and selecting “Run as Administrator” on the right.

In the “User Account Control” prompt that opens, select “Yes.”

Then, type the following command in Command Prompt and press Enter:

DISM.exe /Online /Cleanup-image /Restorehealth

This command requests Windows Update to provide your PC with the files needed to fix your corrupt system. Therefore, the command can take several minutes to finish executing.

Once the command has finished running, run the following command to scan for and fix corrupt files on your system:

sfc /scannow

When the command has finished executing, all your corrupt files are fixed.

And your 0xc000007b Windows error is now resolved. Go ahead and enjoy your favorite app on your PC!

