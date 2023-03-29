

Personal information is a resource in the worlds of digital marketing, advertising, and product research. This resource gets harvested, traded, and stored. Much of the time, you don't have a say in who ends up with your personal information. Incogni makes sure you do.

Do you know who has your email, contacts, and other personal information? I’m willing to bet it’s more data brokers than you think. It was only after using Incogni I realized just how many websites had my sensitive info stored away—keep your personal information personal.

Here's What We Like Works quickly

Rundown on each data source

Thorough analysis for sensitive data

Scrubs personal info from unwanted sources And What We Don't Provides some personal information in emails

Invites some brokers to contact you directly

What Does Incogni Do?

Incogni is a “Personal Information Removal Service,” meaning it scans the web for databases that are likely to store your sensitive information and contacts the brokers behind them to remove it.

In Incogni’s words from the What is Incogni? support page, “Incogni contacts data brokers on your behalf and requests the deletion of any of your personal data they have.” The service’s algorithm scans over 180 brokers and determines which of them require personal data removal.

In short, Incogni gets your personal data out of the hands of those who shouldn’t have it.

How Does Incogni Work?

So Incogni removes your personal data from broker databases, but how does it do that? According to Incogni’s support page on the topic, “[Incogni] uses an algorithm that predicts how likely it is that a particular data broker has your data.”

The service’s algorithm analyzes its list of brokers to predict which may have your personal data. Then, Incogni sends an email to each broker with your name, physical address, and email address so they can verify your personal data is stored in their records.

If this made you wince, I could say the same. In an effort to remove personal data, Incogni sends an email with some of my…personal data attached to it? Can’t the broker just keep the data in that email now? However, when you dig into why Incogni does this, you understand a bit more.

From the moment Incogni requests the removal of your sensitive data, that broker is no longer allowed to store it. “Privacy laws, such as the EU and UK GDPR, CCPA, and PIPEDA, forbid data brokers to keep and use the data provided in data removal requests for any other purpose outside the processing of the request. This means that the data received by them can only be used for identification purposes.”

So, as soon as brokers receive the notice from Incogni, they’re highly incentivized to remove your personal data or risk paying hefty fines for breaking privacy laws.

Incogni is more than a one-use data culling tool, though. It also provides valuable upkeep from month to month; the more you buy, sell, and interact with others on the internet, the more your information is harvested and stored away. With a monthly Incogni subscription, you can stay on top of where your data ends up.

How to Use Incogni

Incogni is easy to use. The hardest part of the process is signing up; once you create your account, sit back and let Incogni do its thing.

Dashboard

The Dashboard tab is simple but effective. The top row shows how many requests Incogni has sent to brokers who have your info on record, how many of those requests have yet to be resolved, and the number of brokers who have since removed your personal data from their servers.

As soon as you sign up, these numbers should rise quickly and continue to trickle in over the next week or so (depending on how much of your data is accessible to brokers).

Below the top row is a pie graph with two halves: In progress and Completed. This is a rehash of the same information displayed in the top row, but it gives you a quick visual representation of how much Incogni has already scrubbed.

To the right of the pie chart is a little section of tips. These link to articles that answer FAQs like “What to do if I get an email from a data broker?”

I appreciate the straightforward design of Incogni’s dashboard—any app that deals with your personal information should be transparent and easy to navigate, after all—though I think it might even be too simplistic. I’d like to see a bit more info at face value, such as a short (five items or so) list of the latest completed removals or perhaps a few pointers on keeping my data out of the hands of notorious brokers.

Detailed View

The Detailed View tab is significantly more involved. This is where you can see a breakdown of which databases hold or at one point held your info, how sensitive that information is (to a maximum of 10), and the current status of each Incogni request (either In Progress or Completed).

Under “Broker type” at the top of the page is a small menu that lets you swap between Private and Public databases. Different companies and brokers will populate depending on what they do with your personal information. Public databases display your contact details and background info to their users (a background search website or “people search site“), whereas Private databases are more interested in selling your personal data discreetly for marketing and advertising purposes.

Just below the Broker type menu is a row of search modifiers—“Category” sorts list items by their industry (“Marketing,” “Financial,” “Recruitment,” and “Risk Mitigation”), “Data sensitivity” is a range of how important the stored data is from one to 10, and “Data Status” sorts the list by request progress.

Moving down to the list itself, you’ll find a small arrow icon next to each broker. Clicking on any company in the list will give you more details about what kind of personal data it has stored (like “Contacts” and “Career”), and any other relevant information Incogni has about it.

It’s worth noting that, a few weeks after signing up with Incogni, 75 data removal requests have been completed, but 72 are still in progress. Incogni mentions some data brokers like to take their time, but they’re obliged to respond within 30 to 45 days of the formal notice. 100% of my data from public databases, many of which have the highest data sensitivity rating due to their deeply personal nature, was removed within a two-week span. Some private databases, on the other hand, still have information like my contacts, career status, and demographic in their system.

I can only hope these private databases hold up their end of the requirement in compliance with the legal notice brought to them by Incogni, but for now, they’ll continue trading and selling my information.

Help

Lastly, the Help tab brings you to Incogni’s support page, where you can find more info on anything you need help with (or find where to contact someone if the answer isn’t on the site).

There are a few tab particularly informative pieces scattered throughout the tabs, offering info on questions like “What are data brokers?,” “Do you remove my data from the dark web?,” and “How do you know if a data broker has my personal data?”

If you just want your personal data out of places it shouldn’t be, you won’t need this tab. But if you’re interested in learning more about the process and exactly what’s happening with your sensitive info, this is where you’ll find the resources.

Should You Subscribe to Incogni?

If you take your personal data seriously, and you should, Incogni is a great tool to identify which brokers have a hold of your information and get them to wipe it from their databases.

I took note of only a few pain points while using the service, mainly to do with the email Incogni sends to companies as notice. The notification itself contains some sensitive information, though Incogni assures you it cannot legally remain on a broker’s database after the notice is provided. Still, it’s tough to think about my full name, physical address, and email address being sent out to hundreds of brokers that may or may not already have my data.

The email notice also opens the door for brokers to reach out to you directly via email, something which has happened to me a few times after plugging my info into Incogni. Typically, this email comes with a link to “confirm” your data removal, which is really just another added hoop for you to jump through before your data is back in your hands. Incogni has a support page dedicated to what you should do if you get an email from a data broker, though.

Looking past those two minor downsides, Incogni provides an essential service in today’s world of data trading and selling. You can subscribe today for $12.99/month or $77.88/year, and you’re able to cancel anytime.