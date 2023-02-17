Samsung revealed the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus, as well as the S23 Ultra, earlier in February as the company’s new mainstream flagship smartphones. Now the pre-order period is officially over, and it’s up for regular purchase.

Samsung’s new phones are now officially available for purchase, and the prices match what we already knew — the base S23 starts at $800, the S23 Plus starts at $1,000, and the S23 Ultra will set you back $1,120. However, most retailers and carriers are running various promotions. Samsung is selling both the unlocked and carrier-locked versions of all three phones through its online store. There’s no outright discount or free storage upgrade, like there was during the pre-register and pre-order periods, but you can trade in your old device to save some money. Most carriers are running similar trade-in deals.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Samsung's premium flagship phone for 2023 has a massive 6.8-inch screen, a 200 MP rear camera, and a handy S Pen.

Samsung Galaxy S23 The regular Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus don't have all the advanced camera features or S Pen of the Ultra, but they're still solid smartphones with the latest hardware and Android software.

For example, Verizon will give you a free Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G and Galaxy Watch 5 if you buy an S23, but with a major catch — both “free” devices need to have a cell plan attached. T-Mobile is taking $800 off the Galaxy S23 series (making the base S23 free) if you’re a new customer switching your phone line over to a T-Mobile Magenta MAX plan. The best offer, especially if you don’t want to sign up for more phone lines or switch networks, might be from Amazon. Amazon is selling the Galaxy S23 with a free $50 Amazon gift card, the Galaxy S23 Plus with a $100 gift card, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra with a $100 Amazon card.

