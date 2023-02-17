Windows 11 logo

Windows 11 still doesn’t let you see seconds in the taskbar clock, unlike Windows 10. Thankfully, Microsoft is bringing the functionality back in Windows 11.

Windows 11’s latest previews have added the capability to add seconds to the clock in your taskbar. If you have the latest Insider Preview and you turn this feature on, you’ll be able to see how many seconds have passed in a minute when you look at the clock you have on the bottom right of your screen. This feature had actually been added in build 25247, released on November 18th, 2022, but it was briefly removed with build 25295. Now, with the latest 25300 build, it’s back.

Microsoft

Having the ability to see seconds on your clock is neat, but whether it’s worth it to jump on Insider Previews just for that is another story. After all, Insider Previews are builds currently in testing, and they could contain errors and issues that could otherwise break your experience.

If you want to put seconds on your clock, you’ll be able to do so by the next major Windows update, which should be released by the second half of the year.

Source: Microsoft (1, 2)

