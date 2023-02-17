Many of the best Wi-Fi routers already support Wi-Fi 6E, from the Google Nest Wifi Pro to Amazon’s Eero Pro 6E. MSI, best known for its gaming hardware and accessories, has now revealed its first Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E routers.

MSI revealed two new gaming-focused Wi-Fi routers today, both of which have “an integrated 1.8GHz quad-core CPU from Qualcomm,” six high-performance antennas, a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port, two more Ethernet connectors at 1 Gbps, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port. They support all the usual modern router features, like guest Wi-Fi networks, multiple SSIDs, firewall functionality, port triggering, port forwarding, and parental controls. You can also set up a media or file server with the USB port. MSI says you can configure the routers using a web browser (take that, Eero), the MSI Router mobile app, or MSI Center for PC.

Connectivity is where the two models differ. The $249.99 RadiX AX6600 only supports Wi-Fi 6, while the $349.99 RadiX AXE6600 supports the newer Wi-Fi 6E. Both models can push up to 574 Mbps on 2.4 GHz, 1201 Mbps on 5 GHz, and 4804 Mbps on 6 GHz connections — hence MSI’s promise of “combined speeds of up to 6600 Mbps.”

MSI is selling the new devices as gaming routers, and to that point, the antennas on both models have customizable RGB lights on the antennas. It wouldn’t be a gaming device without lights, after all.

The RadiX AX6600 and RadiX AXE6600 are supposed to show up at most major retailers soon, but for now, people in the US can seemingly only buy them from MSI’s online store. You can also get the RadiX AXE6600 from Newegg (there’s no listing for the other model yet), and as of the time of writing, there’s a $100 off discount when you enter code LUCKYHUNDRED at checkout.