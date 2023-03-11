To delete a TikTok video, open TikTok on your desktop or mobile, access the video, select the three dots on the right, and choose "Delete." To delete an in-process video, tap the back-arrow icon in the top-left corner, tap "X," and select "Discard."

You can make your videos private instead of deleting them if you want.

TikTok allows you to hide or delete the videos that you’re editing, have saved as drafts, or have already published in your account. Here’s how to do that all in TikTok on your iPhone, iPad, Android, Windows, Mac, Linux, and Chromebook devices.

How to Delete TikTok Videos You’ve Posted

If you’d like to unpost a video published on your profile, all you have to do is find the video and select an option. Here’s how to do that on your mobile and desktop.

On iPhone, iPad, and Android

Launch the TikTok app on your phone and select “Profile” at the bottom.

On your profile page, tap the video to delete. Then, on the right side, select the three dots.

In the menu that opens, choose “Delete.”

Tip: If you don’t find the “Delete” option, swipe left on the third row to reveal the option.

Select “Delete” in the prompt.

On Desktop

Open a web browser on your computer and access TikTok.com. On the site, sign in to your TikTok account if you aren’t already.

Then, in the site’s top-right corner, click your profile picture and choose “View Profile.”

On your profile page, in the “Videos” tab, select the video to delete. When the video plays, on the right side, click the three dots.

In the menu that opens, choose “Delete.”

Select “Delete” in the prompt.

And your chosen video has been removed from your TikTok profile. If you want to get rid of your profile entirely, learn how to delete your TikTok account.

How to Delete a Video You’re Editing in TikTok

Do you want to delete a video that you’ve captured and/or edited but have yet to publish? If so, you can do that right from the capture, edit, or post screen in the TikTok app.

Depending on what screen you are on in the app, you’ll have to tap the back-arrow icon in your screen’s top-left corner until that arrow becomes an “X.”

Once you see the “X” icon, tap it.

A menu will open from the bottom of your phone’s screen. Here, choose “Discard.”

TikTok will remove your selected video.

How to Delete Your TikTok Drafts

If you’ve saved a video as a draft, you can remove the draft from your profile page if you don’t intend to publish it. Doing so declutters your profile screen and frees up your phone’s storage space.

Tip: If you want to clear your drafts but keep the video itself, learn how to save your drafts to local storage.

To do that, open TikTok on your phone and head into Profile > Drafts. Tap “Select,” choose the video(s) to delete, and select “Delete (X)” at the bottom. (X is the number of selected videos.)

Confirm your action in the prompt and your videos will be gone for good.

Make TikTok Videos Private Instead of Deleting Them

TikTok offers an option where you can hide your videos from the public instead of deleting them. This allows you to keep your videos while still keeping them out of any user’s reach.

To hide a video that you have yet to publish, then on the “Post” screen, choose “Who Can Watch This Video” and select “Only Me.”

To hide an existing video, access your profile page in TikTok and select the video. When it starts playing, on the right side, tap the three dots.

In the menu that opens, select “Privacy Settings.”

Tip: If you don’t see this option, swipe left on the third menu row.

Choose “Who Can Watch This Video.”

Select “Only Me” so only you can watch the video. This will hide the video from everyone else on the platform.

If You Delete a TikTok Video, Is It Gone?

Once you delete your TikTok video or draft from your profile, you won’t be able to get it back. If you want to save a copy for yourself before deleting it, though, just open the video, tap the ellipses (three-dot icon), and hit “Save Video.”

And that’s how you remove the videos you no longer wish to keep on your TikTok profile. If you want to go further in protecting your privacy, learn how to delete your TikTok watch history, or delete your Facebook videos too.

