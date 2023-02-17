Roborock wants to simplify the cleaning process in your home with its Q7 Max+ robot vacuum. Available until February 20 for $649.99 ($220 off), the automated vacuum takes a significant part of home cleaning out of your hands, giving you more time each week to do the things you want.

Roborock’s discounted bundle offers everything you need to get up and running, starting with the Q7 Max+ vacuum. The hands-free model can navigate through your home, picking up dirt and dust on virtually all surfaces. Unlike other robot vacuums, the Q7 Max+ is designed to suck up dirt from carpets and mop hard surfaces, with 4,200Pa suction and 300g of mopping pressure. It’s just strong enough to pull up caked-on grime without damaging your delicate surfaces. The vacuum can carry 470ml of dust and 350ml of water in separate compartments and is outfitted with a rechargeable battery that can run for up to three hours on a single charge.

The robot vacuum comes with a designated docking station, which it returns to at the end of each cleaning cycle. The station is equipped with a 2.5-liter bag to hold the Q7’s collection, which only needs to be changed about every 7 weeks. To ensure a cleaner home, Roborock’s Q7 uses 3D, multi-level mapping to learn the layout of your home. Have furniture or areas you don’t want the vacuum to go to? You can add invisible walls and furniture alerts through the Roborock app (available on iOS and Android). Schedule cleanings and utilize Amazon Alexa, Siri, or Google Home to enjoy the most convenient cleaning process you’ll ever have.

Take home the Roborock Q7 Max+ Robot Vacuum today for $649.99 ($220 off), its second lowest price since launching in early 2022. This sale is only good until February 20, so act fast and get back some time during your week.