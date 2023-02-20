With so many companies tracking and monetizing your online data these days, a trusted VPN is practically a necessity for anyone who regularly browses the net. Anonymize your online traffic with IPVanish today and save a massive 75% on a two-year plan, bringing your total to just $2.92 per month.

Not all VPNs are created the same. Sure, they may try to keep your digital footprint safe from prying eyes, but some evidently do it better than others. Take IPVanish, for example. With a 4.5-star rating backed by 8,000 reviews on Trustpilot, IPVanish is clearly one of the good ones.

Powerful Performance

When it comes to performance, IPVanish ranked among the top five fastest VPN services when downloading files or content, making it a great solution for streaming your favorite music, movies, games, and more. Part of this is made possible through Wireguard integration, a robust VPN tunnel technology designed to promote the speed you expect from the modern web and the security you demand from a trusted VPN.

Top-Notch Privacy

IPVanish is no slouch in the privacy department, either. Their service uses a third-party-verified no-log system that ensures your online habits—from the sites you visit, to the emails you open, to the videos you watch, and everything in-between—are routed through server endpoints that never save your data.

In fact, IPVanish doesn’t track anything, including traffic destination, content IP addresses, connection time stamps, and DNS inquiries. That means you can browse with complete anonymity from both internet service providers and IPVanish alike. As an added bonus, OpenVPN support is also included, an open source project that uses industry-leading AES-256 encryption to further bolster your data privacy.

Subscribe Today and Save 75%

Ready to anonymize your online browsing habits and give your accounts the privacy they so desperately deserve? Sign up for a two-year plan of IPVanish and pay only $2.92 per month — that’s a full 75% off of what the company usually charges.

And if you’re still unsure, every plan comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, so if you don’t love it, you can cancel at no cost to you. Subscribe today and enjoy the power, performance, and privacy of IPVanish.