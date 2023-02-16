Microsoft’s desktop operating system has supported window snapping since the days of Windows 7, but it received some improvements in later updates. There are even more changes on the way in Windows 11.

Windows 11 made window snapping more discoverable by showing all the available options when you hover over the maximize button on a given window. However, it’s not always clear what the layout will look like, even with the small preview from the maximize popup. Microsoft is trying to fix that with Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25300, which is now rolling out to Windows Insiders on the Dev Channel.

The new update has a few minor improvements to window snapping. First, the snap popup that appears when hovering over the maximize button now has a shorter delay to appear. The popup also displays the icon and title of the current window in the correct section in the preview, so you know exactly where the app will go once you click an option.

Microsoft made it clear in a blog post that these are experiments, and it hasn’t decided on how the final version will look. The company could also roll back these changes before they arrive on everyone’s computers.

The same update also includes an update to Live Caption, which arrived for English audio in the Windows 11 22H2 upgrade last year. Microsoft has added support for Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish and “other English dialects.” There are also a handful of bug fixes.