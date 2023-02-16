Bose really wants you to take its high-quality audio on your next outdoor excursion with the SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speaker, now on sale for $129 ($20 off) until end of day today (February 16). Designed to stream Bose’s signature crystal clear, booming sound, the SoundLink Flex is a compact way to enjoy your favorite music everywhere you go.

The Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speaker is a portable, durable audio device made to withstand the elements. The IP67 waterproof and dust-proof silicon shell makes it easy to enjoy tunes by the pool or while strolling along a sandy trail. On a full charge, the rechargeable Lithium Ion battery can last up to 12 hours, giving you a steady stream of Pandora, Spotify, YouTube, or preloaded music from your connected mobile device. It remembers up to eight different paired devices, and the Bose SoundLink Flex easily connects to the Bose Connect app (available on iOS and Android devices) for the best user experience. Control volume, customize your settings, or group other Bose smart speakers together for a full-bodied listening experience that can fill the room.

There are several features that elevate the Bose SoundLink Flex above similar wireless speakers, including PositionIQ technology. The built-in technology adjusts its output based on the speaker’s position. Whether hanging upside down or resting sideways, the Flex blasts out optimized and balanced music. If you need the SoundLink Flex to be more than a speaker, you can use the built-in microphone to make phone calls or connect it to Siri or Google Assistant for full vocal control.

Improve how you listen to your music on the go with the Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speaker. The wireless, waterproof, and dust-proof device is on sale for $129 ($20 off) until February 16.