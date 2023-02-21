With data breaches on the rise, making sure your data stays safe, secure, and uncompromised is essential. Millions of users trust Dashlane Password Manager to protect their online information, and you’ll feel confident using it too. Discover all the ways Dashlane defends your data and saves you money with this special half-off deal, only for our readers.

Dashlane Doesn’t Take Security Shortcuts

Since the start of 2020, 2.5 billion accounts around the web have been breached, with weak or stolen credentials as the leading cause. Dashlane Password Manager, however, is always private and secure, so you can trust that your important online data remains protected at all times. They stay ahead of threats by constantly monitoring and managing their servers’ security status. Their unique, multi-step approach to security has kept them from ever being breached and sets them apart from other password managing services.

Dashlane doesn’t just protect your passwords. They’ll wrap all of your data in AES-256 encryption — the first publicly accessible and open cipher approved by the National Security Agency (NSA) to protect information at a “Top Secret” level. This system is widely accepted as the strongest encryption method available, which is why governments, militaries, banks, and other organizations around the world also use it to protect their sensitive data.

Dashlane even goes a step further to ensure your security through an ethical hacking initiative. They regularly run bug bounty programs to pinpoint any system vulnerabilities and fix them with the help of security researchers, giving you even better protection and more peace of mind over time.

Though they’ll keep all of your information safe from bad actors on the web, Dashlane never actually sees your data. They use zero-knowledge architecture, where each user—and only the user—knows their Master Password, which is the key to their encrypted vault. Master Passwords are never kept on Dashlane’s servers nor transmitted over the internet for others to find. Dashlane also uses the most powerful, up-to-date advancements in cryptography, known as ARGON2, to automatically update your password vaults with the most recent fixes as they become available.

Dashlane Password Manager Dashlane is an award-winning password manager that features robust storage, encryption, and monitoring for all of your passwords across the web.

Dashlane Is Transparent and Easy to Use

Dashlane knows you’re entrusting them to protect the keys to your most important online data, which is why they maintain transparency and trust as part of their company’s core values. They recently made their mobile code public and hosted AMAs (“ask me anything” sessions) with their Reddit community, reinforcing their goal to create an open line of transparency and communication between themselves and users.

Dashlane Password Manager isn’t just for personal use, either. The service utilizes SCIM + SSO integration and an award-winning UX, making them one of the highest-rated employee password managers out there. More than 15 million users and 20,000 organizations around the world rely on Dashlane as their first line of defense against data breaches.

They’re confident that you’ll have peace of mind when using their services too, which is why they’re currently offering How-To Geek readers 50% off a Premium plan when you sign up using the link. To sweeten the deal, our readers can also claim a free trial on all of personal and business Dashlane plans, and they’ll even help you switch from another password manager when you’re ready to come over.

Dashlane Offers Helpful Features

Whether you use Dashlane’s services for personal use or to protect your business, their intuitive features ensure your data stays secure. With Dark Web Monitoring, 20 billion records are scanned on the dark web regularly to make sure your data isn’t found in places it shouldn’t be. If it is, they’ll alert you instantly and provide simple steps to help you fix the problem and keep your data from being compromised again.

These efforts are further bolstered by additional security through 2-factor authentication, and Dashlane recently became the first password manager to launch integrated in-browser passkey support. If that wasn’t enough, most Dashlane plans allow you to disguise your IP address with a VPN (virtual private network) to further ensure safe and private web use when using public or unsecured Wi-Fi.

For Dashlane Business admins, you can enable SSO to streamline login processes so users can type in a password once and gain access to multiple apps or platforms.

Finally, all personal-use and business customers have access to Dashlane’s comprehensive customer service anytime assistance is needed. Their Customer Support and Community Success teams are easy to contact, no matter where you’re located around the world. You’ll also find their software, support, and resources available in a variety of languages.

Save on Security From Dashlane

Though billions of accounts are breached each year, you can make sure yours isn’t one of them with Dashlane Password Manager. From today to March 7th, 2023, they’re offering their new Dashlane Premium plans for only $2.50 (50% off) per month using code geek50 at checkout. This discount code is being offered exclusively to How-To Geek readers, so you’ll want to take advantage of these savings while the code is active. Start protecting your data with Dashlane’s award-winning, globally trusted services today and gain peace of mind knowing that your most sensitive online information is secure.