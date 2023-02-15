Google Fiber, the residential and commercial fiber internet service, currently maxes out at speeds of 2 gigabits in the handful of regions where it’s available. Google is now pushing that to 5 gigs.

Google Fiber is now rolling out 5 gigabit internet with symmetrical upload and download speeds. The first areas to get it are Kansas City, West Des Moines, and the Salt Lake Valley area in Utah — including Millcreek, Central City, South Salt Lake, and Greater Avenues. In total, 13 cities are on the list.

The faster 5 Gig speed connection is available for $125 per month, which is a slight increase from the $100/mo 2 Gig service. The original 1 Gig service remains as the cheapest option at $70/mo. Signing up gets you an unspecified Wi-Fi 6 router (or you can use your own), up to two mesh extenders, and professional installation. There’s also some futureproofing with the new setup — the installation process for 5 Gig includes an upgraded 10 gigabit fiber jack, so future network upgrades should be less of a process.

Google promises that its 5 Gig service will roll out in more cities “later this year,” with an even faster 8 Gig service coming soon in some areas. The company was already testing 20 gigabit service last year, and is in talks with more cities across the United States to roll out fiber cables.