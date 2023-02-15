Round out your gaming setup with a trio of accessories as part of the Logitech Gaming Gear Sale, running until February 16. Logitech’s G502 Lightspeed Wireless Optic Gaming Mouse, G915 Lightspeed Full-Size Wireless Mechanical Keyboard, and G PRO X Wireless DTS Headphones are everything you need to game comfortably at up to $52 off.

Each of these peripherals brings something unique to the table. The G502 Lightspeed mouse will fit well in your hand and comes with removable weights for a customizable experience. The RGB lighting is minimal, but the features are abundant with a responsive 25K sensor that supports up to 25,600 DPI, 11 programmable buttons, and a toggle-enabled hyper-fast scroll wheel. The mouse charges via the included USB cable after upwards of 60 hours of use, or you can take home the POWERPLAY charging system for convenient wireless charging. The G502 mouse can charge next to the G915 wireless gaming keyboard, which sports performance-focused, low-profile mechanical switches, LIGHTSYNC RGB backlighting, and a durable aluminum alloy frame. The GL Clicky switches give you that satisfying clack and tactile feedback for more immersive gaming.

The Logitech Gaming Gear Sale brings the whole experience together with the G PRO X headphones, which deliver robust audio through a 7.1 surround sound channel. Memory foam padding keeps things comfortable, while DTS amplifies positional audio to really draw you into the action. Whether you’re exploring expansive worlds, or you’re pinned down right in the midst of the action, the PRO-G 50mm drivers will enhance your in-game surroundings with improved audio feedback.

Enjoy high-end gaming with Logitech’s G502 Lightspeed Wireless Optic Gaming Mouse for $119.99 ($30 off) and pair it with the G915 Lightspeed Full-Size Wireless Mechanical Keyboard for $220.99 ($29 off). Round it all off with impressive sound from the G PRO X Wireless DTS Headphones, on sale for $177.99 ($52 off). The Logitech Gaming Gear Sale is available until February 16.