This week’s deals are all about gamers! From monitors, to controllers, to high-powered internal and externals SSDs, we’ve got everything both new and veteran gamers need to get their rigs up and running. Even better, most of the items in today’s weekly roundup are down to their lowest prices ever!

Samsung Odyssey G7 Series Gaming Monitor For $499.99 ($200 Off)

Whether you like to play the hottest new AAA games, dive into indie darlings, or pore over emails and browser tabs at work, your PC’s monitor is the window into it all. Packing a 27-inch display, the Samsung Odyssey G7 Series gaming monitor is a stunner, rocking a wide quad high definition panel at a buttery-smooth 240Hz. It includes both G-Sync and FreeSync, giving you smooth frame rate performance, regardless of whether your GPU came from NVIDIA or AMD. This beast is also curved, putting you directly at the center of the action. Get the Samsung Odyssey G7 monitor today for $499.99 ($200 off), the lowest price of the year so far.

GameSir X2 Type-C Mobile Gaming Controller For $39.99 ($10 Off)

The mobile gaming market overtook both PCs and consoles in annual revenue back in 2021, and it’s only getting bigger. With the GameSir X2—now at an all-time low price—you can turn your USB-C-equipped phone into a handheld gaming machine, à la Nintendo Switch. Not only does this make your phone a great device for enjoying mobile games on the go, but it also pairs nicely with the best cloud gaming platforms, including Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, and more. Keep in mind, though, that since the GameSir X2 featured in today’s deal is only compatible with USB-C-enabled devices, it will only work with Android devices, at least until iPhone finally gets a USB-C port.

Nintendo Switch HORIPAD Wired Controller For $19.99 ($5 Off)

While the Nintendo Switch is designed to be played in handheld mode, its TV mode is pretty great too. What isn’t great is playing massive RPGs, like the upcoming new The Legend of Zelda title, with flimsy Joy-Cons. Instead, reach for a HORIPAD Wired Controller, licensed officially by Nintendo. It features a similar key layout as the pricer Pro Controller at a fraction of the cost. Furthermore, the detachable d-pad adapter lets you customize the d-pad array for maximum comfort, while the included wired connection means you’ll never have to worry about charging its nonexistent battery between games.

Storage Discounts

A gaming gear deals roundup wouldn’t be complete without extra storage options. Below are some internal SSDs, external SSDs, and HDDs to hold your heart’s desire and then some.