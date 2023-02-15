Are you in the market for an all-around great phone that just works? Well, you’re in luck because this week, How-To Geek is giving away a third-gen Apple iPhone SE!

How-To Geek gave the iPhone SE 2022 an 8 out of 10 rating in its review and had nothing but good things to say about the product:

The third-generation iPhone SE is the total package if you want to hold onto the Touch ID fingerprint sensor and the 2017-era design of the second-gen iPhone SE but with modern internals. It’s also perfect for those looking to get their kids their first smartphone or if you simply need a budget handset (and don’t want to grab an Android).

To enter the giveaway, click on the button below and sign up for the How-To Geek newsletter. That’s it! And if you’re already a subscriber, all you need to do is visit the page to be automatically entered to win.

RELATED: Apple iPhone SE (2022) Review: Annoyingly Great

The giveaway is open to anyone in the United States and is 18 years or older. A winner will be randomly selected at 12pm ET on Wednesday, February 25, 2023, and we’ll reach out by email to get their mailing address.