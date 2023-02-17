Smartphones cost a lot, so it’s best to protect them with a phone case. If you have a Samsung Galaxy phone, we have everything you need to choose the best case for you.

What to Look for in a Samsung Phone Case in 2023

When you get a new phone, usually the next step is to shop around for a good phone case (or maybe even multiple phone cases). However, there are many different types of cases on the market, and it’s not always easy to know if a phone case is as protective as advertised.

If you have a Samsung Galaxy phone, we’ve taken the guesswork out for you. We have case buying guides for most of the recent Galaxy models, now matter what you may need a case for. Whether you need a rugged case or wallet case, something transparent or with a pop of color, we have you covered.

Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Cases

The standard model of Samsung’s flagship phone line is one of the best Android phones, and a great phone deserves a great case. Products from Spigen, UAG, and more make the list for some of the best Galaxy S23 cases.

The Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Cases of 2023 Best Galaxy S23 Case Overall Spigen Liquid Air Designed for Galaxy S23 Case (2023) Best Budget Galaxy S23 Case Caseology Parallax Designed for Samsung Galaxy S23 Case Best Galaxy S23 Wallet Case XcaseBar for Samsung Galaxy S23 5G Wallet case with Zipper Best Rugged Galaxy S23 Case URBAN ARMOR GEAR UAG Designed for Samsung Galaxy S23 Case Best Clear Galaxy S23 Case okzilla Designed for Samsung Galaxy S23 Case Best Thin Galaxy S23 Case Spigen Thin Fit Designed for Galaxy S23 Case https://www.amazon.com/Snakehive-Samsung-Galaxy-S23-Plum/dp/B0BSLLDYHK Snakehive Vintage Wallet for Samsung Galaxy S23

Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Cases

The Galaxy S23 Plus has a bigger screen and battery than the standard model, so if you need something that lasts longer between charges but the Ultra is overkill, the Plus is the perfect purchase. The differences in size mean that you must pick up the right Galaxy S23 Plus case, though!

The Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Cases of 2023 Best Galaxy S23 Plus Case Overall Spigen Liquid Air Designed for Galaxy S23 Plus Case Best Budget Galaxy S23 Plus Case Caseology Parallax Designed for Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Case Best Galaxy S23 Plus Wallet Case Smartish Galaxy S23 Plus Wallet Case - Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 Best Rugged Galaxy S23 Plus Case URBAN ARMOR GEAR UAG Designed for Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Case Best Clear Galaxy S23 Plus Case Spigen Liquid Crystal Designed for Galaxy S23 Plus Case Best Thin Galaxy S23 Plus Case TORRAS Shockproof Designed for Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Case Best Leather Galaxy S23 Plus Case Snakehive Vintage Wallet for Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus

Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Cases

The premium model of Samsung’s flagship line is great if you want to be on the bleeding edge of technology without going the foldable phone route. With a fantastic, big screen, some of the best Android cameras, and more, it’s a pricey but worthwhile purchase. Make sure to spend just a bit more on one of the best Galaxy S23 Ultra cases so you can protect it.

The Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Cases of 2023 Best Galaxy S23 Ultra Case Overall Spigen Cryo Armor Designed for Galaxy S23 Ultra Case Best Budget Galaxy S23 Ultra Case Spigen Neo Hybrid Designed for Galaxy S23 Ultra Case Best Galaxy S23 Ultra Wallet Case Case-Mate Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Case Best Rugged Galaxy S23 Ultra Case URBAN ARMOR GEAR UAG Designed for Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Case Best Clear Galaxy S23 Ultra Case Simtect for Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Case Best Thin Galaxy S23 Ultra Case Ringke Onyx Compatible with Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Case 5G Best Leather Galaxy S23 Ultra Case CENMASO for Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Case

Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Cases

We think the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the best foldable phone for most people. But foldables can be fragile, and the last thing you’ll want is to damage such a unique phone. Whether you’re looking for a protective product from Otterbox, a great-looking leather case from Samsung, or something in between, we have the best Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases right here.

The Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Cases of 2023 Best Case Galaxy Z Flip 4 Overall OtterBox Symmetry Series Flex Antimicrobial Best Slim Galaxy Z Flip 4 Case dbrand Matte Black Galaxy Flip 4 Skin Best Clear Galaxy Z Flip 4 Case Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Clear Case With Ring Best Leather Galaxy Z Flip 4 Case Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Flap Leather Cover Best Colorful Galaxy Z Flip 4 Case Caseology Nano Pop Silicone Case Best Minimalist Galaxy Z Flip 4 Case Spigen Tough Armor Best Rugged Galaxy Z Flip 4 Case Urban Armor Gear Flip 4 Case

Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Cases

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the bleeding edge of foldable technology, with a hefty price tag to match. The last thing you’ll want to do is break this smartphone, and good Fold 4 cases protect the phone as well as its hinge. Most of the best Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases do just that!

The Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Cases of 2023 Best Galaxy Z Fold 4 Case Overall Spigen Tough Armor Best Budget Galaxy Z Fold 4 Case Ringke Slim Best Clear Galaxy Z Fold 4 Case Speck Presidio Perfect Clear Best Thin Galaxy Z Fold 4 Case OtterBox Thin Flex Best Galaxy Z Fold 4 Case with S Pen Slot Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Standing Cover with S Pen Best Rugged Galaxy Z Fold 4 Case UAG Civilian Best Leather Galaxy Z Fold 4 Case Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Leather Cover Best Skin for Galaxy Z Fold 4 dbrand Galaxy Z Fold 4 Skin

Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Cases

The Galaxy S22 line may not be the latest of Samsung’s flagship line anymore, but they’re still great Android phones in their own right. If you have or are planning to pick up a Galaxy S22 phone, pick up a good case for it.

