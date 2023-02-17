Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, S23 Ultra in Green laying on a table
Justin Duino / How-To Geek

Smartphones cost a lot, so it’s best to protect them with a phone case. If you have a Samsung Galaxy phone, we have everything you need to choose the best case for you.

Table of Contents

What to Look for in a Samsung Phone Case in 2023
Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Cases
Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Cases
Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Cases
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Cases
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Cases
Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Cases
Need More Accessories?

What to Look for in a Samsung Phone Case in 2023

When you get a new phone, usually the next step is to shop around for a good phone case (or maybe even multiple phone cases). However, there are many different types of cases on the market, and it’s not always easy to know if a phone case is as protective as advertised.

If you have a Samsung Galaxy phone, we’ve taken the guesswork out for you. We have case buying guides for most of the recent Galaxy models, now matter what you may need a case for. Whether you need a rugged case or wallet case, something transparent or with a pop of color, we have you covered.

RELATED: The Best Samsung Phones of 2023

Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Cases

The standard model of Samsung’s flagship phone line is one of the best Android phones, and a great phone deserves a great case. Products from Spigen, UAG, and more make the list for some of the best Galaxy S23 cases.

The Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Cases of 2023

Spigen Liquid Air Designed for Galaxy S23 Case (2023)
Best Galaxy S23 Case Overall
Spigen Liquid Air Designed for Galaxy S23 Case (2023)
Amazon

$16.99
 

Caseology Parallax Designed for Samsung Galaxy S23 Case
Best Budget Galaxy S23 Case
Caseology Parallax Designed for Samsung Galaxy S23 Case
Amazon

$17.99
$26.99 Save 33%

XcaseBar for Samsung Galaxy S23 5G Wallet case with Zipper
Best Galaxy S23 Wallet Case
XcaseBar for Samsung Galaxy S23 5G Wallet case with Zipper
Amazon

$24.99
 

URBAN ARMOR GEAR UAG Designed for Samsung Galaxy S23 Case
Best Rugged Galaxy S23 Case
URBAN ARMOR GEAR UAG Designed for Samsung Galaxy S23 Case
Amazon

$59.95
 

okzilla Designed for Samsung Galaxy S23 Case
Best Clear Galaxy S23 Case
okzilla Designed for Samsung Galaxy S23 Case
Amazon

$15.99
$19.99 Save 20%

Spigen Thin Fit Designed for Galaxy S23 Case
Best Thin Galaxy S23 Case
Spigen Thin Fit Designed for Galaxy S23 Case
Amazon

$16.99
 

Snakehive Vintage Wallet for Samsung Galaxy S23
https://www.amazon.com/Snakehive-Samsung-Galaxy-S23-Plum/dp/B0BSLLDYHK
Snakehive Vintage Wallet for Samsung Galaxy S23
Amazon

$39.99
 

Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Cases

The Galaxy S23 Plus has a bigger screen and battery than the standard model, so if you need something that lasts longer between charges but the Ultra is overkill, the Plus is the perfect purchase. The differences in size mean that you must pick up the right Galaxy S23 Plus case, though!

The Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Cases of 2023

Spigen Liquid Air Designed for Galaxy S23 Plus Case
Best Galaxy S23 Plus Case Overall
Spigen Liquid Air Designed for Galaxy S23 Plus Case
Amazon

$16.99
 

Caseology Parallax Designed for Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Case
Best Budget Galaxy S23 Plus Case
Caseology Parallax Designed for Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Case
Amazon

$17.99
$26.99 Save 33%

Smartish Galaxy S23 Plus Wallet Case - Wallet Slayer Vol. 1
Best Galaxy S23 Plus Wallet Case
Smartish Galaxy S23 Plus Wallet Case - Wallet Slayer Vol. 1
Amazon

$24.99
 

URBAN ARMOR GEAR UAG Designed for Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Case
Best Rugged Galaxy S23 Plus Case
URBAN ARMOR GEAR UAG Designed for Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Case
Amazon

$44.95
 

Spigen Liquid Crystal Designed for Galaxy S23 Plus Case
Best Clear Galaxy S23 Plus Case
Spigen Liquid Crystal Designed for Galaxy S23 Plus Case
Amazon

$15.99
 

TORRAS Shockproof Designed for Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Case
Best Thin Galaxy S23 Plus Case
TORRAS Shockproof Designed for Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Case
Amazon

$19.99
$29.99 Save 33%

Snakehive Vintage Wallet for Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
Best Leather Galaxy S23 Plus Case
Snakehive Vintage Wallet for Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
Amazon

$39.99
 

Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Cases

The premium model of Samsung’s flagship line is great if you want to be on the bleeding edge of technology without going the foldable phone route. With a fantastic, big screen, some of the best Android cameras, and more, it’s a pricey but worthwhile purchase. Make sure to spend just a bit more on one of the best Galaxy S23 Ultra cases so you can protect it.

The Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Cases of 2023

Spigen Cryo Armor Designed for Galaxy S23 Ultra Case
Best Galaxy S23 Ultra Case Overall
Spigen Cryo Armor Designed for Galaxy S23 Ultra Case
Amazon

$20.99
 

Spigen Neo Hybrid Designed for Galaxy S23 Ultra Case
Best Budget Galaxy S23 Ultra Case
Spigen Neo Hybrid Designed for Galaxy S23 Ultra Case
Amazon

$18.99
 

Case-Mate Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Case
Best Galaxy S23 Ultra Wallet Case
Case-Mate Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Case
Amazon

$39.99
 

URBAN ARMOR GEAR UAG Designed for Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Case
Best Rugged Galaxy S23 Ultra Case
URBAN ARMOR GEAR UAG Designed for Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Case
Amazon

$44.95
 

Simtect for Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Case
Best Clear Galaxy S23 Ultra Case
Simtect for Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Case
Amazon

$16.99
$19.99 Save 15%

Ringke Onyx Compatible with Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Case 5G
Best Thin Galaxy S23 Ultra Case
Ringke Onyx Compatible with Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Case 5G
Amazon

$16.99
 

CENMASO for Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Case
Best Leather Galaxy S23 Ultra Case
CENMASO for Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Case
Amazon

$17.99
$19.99 Save 10%

Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Cases

We think the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the best foldable phone for most people. But foldables can be fragile, and the last thing you’ll want is to damage such a unique phone. Whether you’re looking for a protective product from Otterbox, a great-looking leather case from Samsung, or something in between, we have the best Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases right here.

The Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Cases of 2023

OtterBox Symmetry Series Flex Antimicrobial
Best Case Galaxy Z Flip 4 Overall
OtterBox Symmetry Series Flex Antimicrobial
Shop
dbrand Matte Black Galaxy Flip 4 Skin
Best Slim Galaxy Z Flip 4 Case
dbrand Matte Black Galaxy Flip 4 Skin
Shop
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Clear Case With Ring
Best Clear Galaxy Z Flip 4 Case
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Clear Case With Ring
Amazon

$17.97
$29.99 Save 40%

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Flap Leather Cover
Best Leather Galaxy Z Flip 4 Case
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Flap Leather Cover
Amazon

$28.65
$89.99 Save 68%

Caseology Nano Pop Silicone Case
Best Colorful Galaxy Z Flip 4 Case
Caseology Nano Pop Silicone Case
Amazon

$23.99
$29.99 Save 20%

Spigen Tough Armor
Best Minimalist Galaxy Z Flip 4 Case
Spigen Tough Armor
Amazon

$48.50
$69.99 Save 31%

Urban Armor Gear Flip 4 Case
Best Rugged Galaxy Z Flip 4 Case
Urban Armor Gear Flip 4 Case
Amazon

$59.95
 

Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Cases

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the bleeding edge of foldable technology, with a hefty price tag to match. The last thing you’ll want to do is break this smartphone, and good Fold 4 cases protect the phone as well as its hinge. Most of the best Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases do just that!

The Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Cases of 2023

Spigen Tough Armor
Best Galaxy Z Fold 4 Case Overall
Spigen Tough Armor
Amazon

$108.99
 

Ringke Slim
Best Budget Galaxy Z Fold 4 Case
Ringke Slim
Amazon

$26.99
 

Speck Presidio Perfect Clear
Best Clear Galaxy Z Fold 4 Case
Speck Presidio Perfect Clear
Best Buy
OtterBox Thin Flex
Best Thin Galaxy Z Fold 4 Case
OtterBox Thin Flex
Best Buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Standing Cover with S Pen
Best Galaxy Z Fold 4 Case with S Pen Slot
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Standing Cover with S Pen
Amazon

$55.00
$89.99 Save 39%

UAG Civilian
Best Rugged Galaxy Z Fold 4 Case
UAG Civilian
Amazon

$59.95
 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Leather Cover
Best Leather Galaxy Z Fold 4 Case
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Leather Cover
Amazon

$34.48
$79.99 Save 57%

dbrand Galaxy Z Fold 4 Skin
Best Skin for Galaxy Z Fold 4
dbrand Galaxy Z Fold 4 Skin
dbrand

Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Cases

The Galaxy S22 line may not be the latest of Samsung’s flagship line anymore, but they’re still great Android phones in their own right. If you have or are planning to pick up a Galaxy S22 phone, pick up a good case for it.

You might also want a Galaxy S22 screen protector!

RELATED: What's the Difference Between All the Samsung Galaxy Phones?

Need More Accessories?

Cases aren’t the only thing you need for your smartphone. If you need a new charger, cable, or earbuds, we have you covered:

READ NEXT
Profile Photo for Elizabeth Henges Elizabeth Henges
Elizabeth Henges is the Commerce Editor for How-To Geek. She has close to a decade's experience reporting on tech, gaming, and gadgets. Elizabeth has had her commerce work featured on XDA Developers, The Inventory, and more. She has also written for publications The Washington Post and The Verge.
Read Full Bio »