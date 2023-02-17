Smartphones cost a lot, so it’s best to protect them with a phone case. If you have a Samsung Galaxy phone, we have everything you need to choose the best case for you.
What to Look for in a Samsung Phone Case in 2023
Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Cases
Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Cases
Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Cases
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Cases
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Cases
Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Cases
Need More Accessories?
When you get a new phone, usually the next step is to shop around for a good phone case (or maybe even multiple phone cases). However, there are many different types of cases on the market, and it’s not always easy to know if a phone case is as protective as advertised.
If you have a Samsung Galaxy phone, we’ve taken the guesswork out for you. We have case buying guides for most of the recent Galaxy models, now matter what you may need a case for. Whether you need a rugged case or wallet case, something transparent or with a pop of color, we have you covered.
RELATED: The Best Samsung Phones of 2023
The standard model of Samsung’s flagship phone line is one of the best Android phones, and a great phone deserves a great case. Products from Spigen, UAG, and more make the list for some of the best Galaxy S23 cases.
The Galaxy S23 Plus has a bigger screen and battery than the standard model, so if you need something that lasts longer between charges but the Ultra is overkill, the Plus is the perfect purchase. The differences in size mean that you must pick up the right Galaxy S23 Plus case, though!
The premium model of Samsung’s flagship line is great if you want to be on the bleeding edge of technology without going the foldable phone route. With a fantastic, big screen, some of the best Android cameras, and more, it’s a pricey but worthwhile purchase. Make sure to spend just a bit more on one of the best Galaxy S23 Ultra cases so you can protect it.
We think the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the best foldable phone for most people. But foldables can be fragile, and the last thing you’ll want is to damage such a unique phone. Whether you’re looking for a protective product from Otterbox, a great-looking leather case from Samsung, or something in between, we have the best Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases right here.
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the bleeding edge of foldable technology, with a hefty price tag to match. The last thing you’ll want to do is break this smartphone, and good Fold 4 cases protect the phone as well as its hinge. Most of the best Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases do just that!
The Galaxy S22 line may not be the latest of Samsung’s flagship line anymore, but they’re still great Android phones in their own right. If you have or are planning to pick up a Galaxy S22 phone, pick up a good case for it.
You might also want a Galaxy S22 screen protector!
RELATED: What's the Difference Between All the Samsung Galaxy Phones?
Cases aren’t the only thing you need for your smartphone. If you need a new charger, cable, or earbuds, we have you covered:
- Best Wireless Earbuds
- Best USB-C Cables
- Best Phone Chargers
- Best Wireless Chargers
- Best Portable Chargers
