Samsung revealed a new line of laptops on February 1, ranging from high-end hardware with dedicated graphics cards to 2-in-1 models. The new laptops are now finally available to purchase.

The three models of the Galaxy Book 3 are now available to pre-order: the Book 3 360, Book 3 Pro, Book Pro 360, and Book Ultra. Sadly, that ARM-powered Galaxy Book 2 Go which showed up in France earlier this year still isn’t available in the United States or many other regions. All four Galaxy Book 3 laptops use 13th gen Intel processors with regular Windows 11.

There aren’t any major surprises here compared to when the laptops were first introduced. The Galaxy Book 3 360 is the cheapest option at $1,050, with an Intel Core i7-1360P processor, a 13.3-inch 1080p AMOLED screen, 16 GB RAM, and a 1080p webcam. The laptop thankfully starts at 16 GB RAM in the United States — Samsung is selling it with 8 GB in some regions — but the stylus for the touchscreen is sold separately.

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro starts at $1,150, and bumps the screen up to a 3K 14-inch panel (losing touchscreen support in the process), but isn’t too different otherwise. The more expensive Galaxy Book 3 Pro starts at $1,400, with a larger 16-inch screen and the same 2-in-1 form factor as the base laptop. Finally, there’s the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, which has either a Core i7 or Core i9 processor with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 or 4070 graphics card. You’ll have to cough up at least $1,900 for that model.

The new laptops are pricey, but Samsung is offering free storage upgrades during the pre-order period, just like the company does with some new Galaxy phones and tablets. The standard storage capacity is 512 GB across all models, but you can select the 1 TB option at no extra cost, at least right now. You can also potentially save a few hundred dollars by trading in a supported tablet, smartwatch, PC, or phone.