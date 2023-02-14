Once a luxury item that simplified life, the Apple Watch is going great distances with the Apple Watch Ultra 49mm (GPS + Cellular), now available for $749 ($50 off). On sale until February 16, the upgraded wearable made quite the splash when it launched in Q4 2022 with its focus on promoting an active lifestyle.

The durable 49mm aerospace-grade titanium case keeps the Apple Watch Ultra’s inner workings from succumbing to arduous adventures. You’ll benefit from a larger and brighter display, so you can clearly see route maps plotted using the built-in GPS and incoming messages. To cater to lovers of the great outdoors, Apple redesigned the Compass app to include new features—Backtrack and Waypoints. With Backtrack, you can more easily retrace your steps to prevent getting lost, while Waypoints lets you plot points of interest along your route. The Apple Watch Ultra also features Fall Detection, Crash Detection, and Emergency SOS to improve your safety on hikes and other outings.

Apple Watch Ultra 49mm (GPS + Cellular) Embrace the outdoor lifestyle with Apple's most durable and rugged watch on the market, complete with GPS and cellular functionality.

Though the Apple Watch Ultra is specifically designed for active wearers, it still features the classic applications of a standard model. The improved 36-hour battery and USB-C magnetic fast charging cable keep you connected for longer. Like other wearables, if you want to take full advantage of calling and texting, you’ll need to sign up for an LTE plan with your wireless provider. Apple’s entire ecosystem of watch-compatible apps works on the Ultra, and you’ll still be able to monitor blood oxygen, heart rate, and other health readings. Be sure to customize the look of your Apple Watch Ultra with a band that fits your personality, including any previous Apple Watch bands.

You can prepare for your next big outdoor adventure with the Apple Watch Ultra 49mm (GPS + Cellular). Save $50 until February 16 and get Apple’s most rugged wearable for only $749, complete with a sturdier build and 100mm water resistance.