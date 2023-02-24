Open your TikTok Profile. Tap the "Drafts" tile. Hit "Select" and tap each draft video to remove. Select "Delete," and tap "Delete" again to confirm. To delete TikTok drafts, follow these steps:

Removing your TikTok drafts allows you to declutter your profile page and reclaim your phone’s storage space. You can delete a single, multiple, or all of your video drafts at once. We’ll show you how easy it is to get rid of those drafts.

What Is a Draft on TikTok?

A TikTok draft is a video that you’ve uploaded to TikTok but not published yet. Likely you’re still working on editing the video before it goes live, or you’re waiting for the best time to publish the video. During these phases, the video remains in your drafts.

Your draft videos are saved on your TikTok profile page. Here, you’ll find a drafts folder containing all your drafted videos, and these are only visible to you.

Why Delete Your Drafts?

Some of the reasons to clear your drafts include you want to declutter your profile page so that it only has your published videos, or you want to free up your iPhone, iPad, or Android phone’s storage space that’s been occupied by your drafted videos.

You’ll need to clear your drafts on each of your TikTok-enabled devices individually. Deleting the drafts on one device won’t delete the drafts you’ve created on another device.

How to Delete a Draft on TikTok

To remove a draft, first, launch TikTok on your phone. Then, in the app’s bottom bar, tap “Profile.”

On the profile page, select “Drafts” to view your drafted videos.

On the “Drafts” page that opens, in the top-right corner, tap “Select.” Then, choose the video(s) you’d like to remove.

To delete all your drafts at once, then after tapping “Select,” tap “Select All” in the top-left corner.

However many videos you’ve selected, to delete them from your drafts, tap “Delete (X)” at the bottom. (X is the number of drafts you’ve selected.)

In the “Delete Draft?” prompt, choose “Delete.”

Warning: You can’t recover your deleted drafts, so make sure that’s something you really want to do.

In case you’re looking to get rid of TikTok from your profile, you can delete your TikTok account and then uninstall the app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android phone. Uninstalling the app removes all your drafted videos from the app.

