Samsung revealed the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra earlier this month, complete with a modified version of Android 13 called One UI 5.1. That software is now starting to roll out to some of Samsung’s other phones.

Samsung has already updated many of its phones and tablets to One UI 5.0, the company’s customized version of Android 13, including the Galaxy S22 and Note 20 series. However, the One UI 5.1 update released alongside the Galaxy S23 series has a few additional features, like new camera functionality and new home screen widgets.

The One UI 5.1 update is starting to arrive on other phones, including the international (Exynos) models of the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S21, and Galaxy S22. Most (if not all) phones and tablets that received One UI 5.0 already will get the new minor update, and other devices could jump straight from One UI 4.x (Android 12) to the new 5.1 update.

Even though One UI 5.1 isn’t a groundbreaking upgrade, it is great to see the Galaxy S23’s software features quickly arrive on Samsung’s other devices. The update won’t magically give you the 200 MP camera on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, but it does give you a few extra features to make your device even better than before.