The Galaxy S23 Ultra is the pinnacle of Samsung’s evolutionary smartphone lineup, boasting a Note-like squared chassis, robust S-Pen support, and a ridiculously powerful 200 MP camera. Best of all, you don’t have to spend a ton to get these features in your pocket. From now through Thursday, save up to $1,030 in discounts and Samsung Credit on select Galaxy S23 Ultra phones.

The king of the Android phone market is back with a fan favorite that’s sure to please. As the most premium version of Samsung’s new S23 lineup, there are many reasons you should buy the Galaxy S23 Ultra. For starters, the camera system is bigger than ever before. Powered by a 200 MP sensor, photos are clearer, brighter, and more vibrant, while improved 8K video recording and AI features help produce even better video content, making the S23 Ultra a solid choice for serious and hobbyist photographers alike. You’ll also find a very special Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip tucked inside, a customized processor that is said to offer slightly better performance than other Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 devices, which already hold their own in the flagship smartphone space.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra The Galaxy S23 Ultra is the pinnacle of Samsung's evolutionary smartphone design, boasting a Note-like squared chassis, robust S Pen support, and a ridiculously powerful 200 MP camera.

These features aren’t all, of course. There’s even more to love once you get this beauty in your hand, from the massive 6.8-inch Quad-HD 120Hz Infinity-O display, to the “armor aluminum” body that comes in several gorgeous colors (the Red and Lime options are my personal favorites), and so much more.

Preorder a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra today and save $830 on select devices. Then upgrade your storage option for free and receive another $100 in instant Samsung Credit, which you can use on Samsung Care+ and other items in the store. Finally, get up to $500 in trade-in credit from your current device. All in all, you can save a total of $1,030 in discounts and credit on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra phone. This offer is only valid through Thursday, February 16, so redeem it soon or miss out forever.