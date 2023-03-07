To add a checkmark in Word, go to Insert > Symbol > More Symbols, choose the tick mark icon, and select "Insert." You can also use a keyboard shortcut by holding Alt and typing 0252 on your number pad.

Making a list and checking it twice? Adding a check mark or creating a list with tick marks next to each item is super easy in Microsoft Word, whether you’re using Windows or Mac.

Using the Symbol Menu

An easy way to add a check mark in your Word document is to utilize the Symbol menu. This menu has several symbols that you can add to your documents, including cent symbols, x-bar characters, and checkmarks.

To access it, first, open your Word document and place the cursor where you want to add the symbol.

From Word’s ribbon at the top, select the “Insert” tab and choose Symbol > More Symbols.

You’ll see a “Symbol” window. Here, select the “Font” drop-down menu and choose “Wingdings” (this font offers several icons). In the displayed symbol list, choose the check mark icon and select “Insert” at the bottom.

Then, quit the window by selecting “Close.”

You now have a tick mark symbol in your document.

Using a Check Mark Keyboard Shortcut

Word offers a keyboard shortcut that you can use to add a tick mark icon in your documents. To use this shortcut, you’ll use the numbers from your keyboard’s numpad and not from the top number row on your keyboard. Then, you’ll change the font to ensure the tick mark appears.

To add the regular check mark icon in your document, first, press Alt+0252 on your keyboard. Then, highlight the character that appears (like a ü character), select “Wingdings” from the “Font” drop-down menu, and press Enter.

To add a check mark that’s inside a box, first, press Alt+0254. Then, highlight the typed character, type “Wingdings” in the “Font” drop-down menu at the top, and hit Enter.

And you now have a tick mark in your document.

Using Bullets (Ideal for Lists)

If you’re making a list of items and want a check mark beside each item, using the bullets menu to add tick marks is ideal. You can use this method to add a tick mark to a single item as well if you want.

To use this method, open your Word document and place the cursor where you want to display the tick mark. Then, in Word’s ribbon at the top, select the “Home” tab.

On the “Home” tab, next to “Bullets,” choose the down-arrow icon.

From the bullet styles, choose the one that has tick marks.

Word has added a check mark in your document. To create a new item on the list, press Enter.

And that’s it. If you’re making presentations too, it’s just as easy to insert check marks in PowerPoint.

Copy and Paste a Tick Mark

A quick way to insert a tick mark in your Word document is by copying the symbol from somewhere and pasting it in your document. You can copy the icon from another document or Google.

Using Google is the easiest way to find and copy the tick mark. Simply head to the Google site, search for “check mark symbol”, and copy the one you like.

In your Word document, place the cursor where you want to add the check mark. Then, right-click and choose “Keep Text Only.” This option will ensure your tick mark doesn’t carry its original formatting.

And you’re all set.

Using the Icons Menu

Microsoft understands that you need various icons to use in your documents. To help you with that, the company has added an icons menu to Word, allowing you to find and insert many kinds of icons in your documents.

To use this menu to add a check mark icon, first, open your Word document and choose “Insert” at the top. Then, select “Icons.”

On the open window, select the search box, type “check”, and press Enter. From the icon list, choose the tick mark icon you like and select “Insert” at the bottom.

Back on your document, you’ll find Word has added your chosen icon.

Using the Emoji Bar

Like your mobile phones, your Windows and Mac computers support emoji, allowing you to use these icons in your documents. You can your machine’s emoji bar to add a check mark emoji in your Word files.

However, note that your emoji’s appearance will slightly vary depending on the device you’re using to view your document.

To begin, launch your Word document and place your cursor where you want to add a check mark emoji.

If you’re on a Windows PC, access your emoji bar by pressing Windows + “.” (period) keys at the same time. On Mac, press Command+Control+Space.

From the emoji bar, find and select the check mark emoji to add it to your document.

And that’s all. You now have your chosen tick mark in your document.

