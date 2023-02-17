What to Look For in a Galaxy S23 Ultra Case in 2023

All the Samsung Galaxy S23 phones, and many modern smartphones in general, have glass on the back and the front. Combined with how much landing on the side and corners can impact your phone, there’s no good way for an uncovered phone to land if you drop it. To minimize damage, you need a case.

One of the first things to pay attention to is the case’s form factor. While most cases protect the sides and back of your device, leaving the screen protected by a raised bezel, they don’t all work this way. For example, wallet cases often have a folio-style flap that covers the screen.

You’ll also want to consider just how much protection you require. Where do you typically use your phone? You probably don’t need an ultra-rugged case if your phone stays stored away on your commute, and you only risk dropping it at the office.

Material isn’t always an important choice, but it’s worth considering. Many cases use thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), which is flexible and offers decent protection, sometimes in combination with a more rigged plastic composite. If you’re after a more premium feel, cases are available in leather and other materials.

If you use wireless charging, you’ll also want to keep this in mind. While most cases support wireless charging, not all of them do. Thicker, more rugged cases can have issues, as can wallet-style cases if you leave your cards in them while on the charger.

Finally, there’s the style. Most cases come in multiple color options, and there are also completely clear cases if you’d rather see your phone underneath.

Note: The cases below will only fit the Galaxy S23 Ultra model. They will not fit on the standard S23 or Plus. Have a different model? Check out our best Galaxy cases roundup to find what you need!

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the differences between the Galaxy S23 models? – The Galaxy S23 Ultra is the very top of Samsung’s S23 line, with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display and a four-lens camera array. The Samsung Galaxy 23 Plus has a 6.6-inch screen, and the Galaxy 23 has a 6.1-inch screen, with both models featuring a three-lens camera setup. Does the Galaxy S23 Ultra have a microSD slot? + No, like every model in the S23 range, the Galaxy S23 Ultra does not feature a microSD slot. How do I take a screenshot on the Galaxy S23 Ultra? + Taking a screenshot on the Galaxy S23 Ultra is simple: press the volume button and the side button at the same time. You can also check our guide for how to take screenshots on Galaxy phones if you need more information. How do I turn off the Galaxy S23 Ultra? + To turn the Galaxy S23 Ultra off, press and hold the side button and the volume down button at the same time. If you run into issues, check out our guide on how to turn off Galaxy phones

Best Galaxy S23 Ultra Case Overall: Spigen Cryo Armor

Pros ✓ Cools your phone while protecting it

Cools your phone while protecting it ✓ The pattern on the back adds grip

The pattern on the back adds grip ✓ Wireless charging support Cons ✗ Only available in one color

Most cases just protect your phone from drops. The Spigen Cryo Armor Case, on the other hand, also keeps it cool, which is handy if you’re using your S23 Ultra for gaming, video production, or other demanding tasks.

The Cryo Armor case is made from TPU, enhanced with a pattern on the back to ensure you keep your grip on the phone. Raised bezels around the screen and camera lens protect these areas when you set your phone down.

Spigen’s ArcticFlow technology uses a combination of graphite and thermo-silicone to draw heat away from your phone and into the case. On the outside of the case, built-in vents help direct the heat out, keeping your phone cool inside.

There are no drop test figures, but Spigen says the case offers extreme drop protection, including the company’s Air Cushion Technology. Like most Spigen cases, the Cryo Armor is compatible with wireless charging.

Best Budget Galaxy S23 Ultra Case: Spigen Neo Hybrid

Pros ✓ Squared-off look is nice and adds corner protection

Squared-off look is nice and adds corner protection ✓ Tactile buttons are easy to press

Tactile buttons are easy to press ✓ Wireless charging support Cons ✗ Only two color options

Being on a budget doesn’t mean you have to settle for a low-quality case. The Spigen Neo Hybrid Case won’t cost you much, and it has plenty of protection for all but the most rugged use cases.

The case has a more squared-off look than others, which also provides the benefit of adding extra protection at the corners. Most of the case is made from TPU, but it uses a polycarbonate bumper for extra protection and a more snug fit.

There is extra reinforcement around the cutouts in the case, keeping it from flexing as easily. Tactile buttons are easier to press than the built-in buttons through a cutout in the case. Finally, like most of Spigen’s other cases, this model fully supports wireless charging.

The Spigen Neo Hybrid Designed for Galaxy S23 Ultra Case is available in two color options: Black and Gunmetal.

Pros ✓ Pebbled leather has a unique look

Pebbled leather has a unique look ✓ Plenty of slots for cards and cash

Plenty of slots for cards and cash ✓ Wireless charging support Cons ✗ Bulkier than other case styles

Bulkier than other case styles ✗ Only available in black

With a phone on the larger side like the S23 Ultra, a wallet case is an even better option than smaller phones. The Case-Mate Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Case has a folio-style flap to protect your screen and more than enough room for your cards and cash.

Inside this wallet case, you’ll find slots for three cards. In addition to these, there is a slot for your ID or driver’s license and a pocket for cash. This case shields your cards from RFID signals, keeping your card data safer than in some other wallet-style cases.

This case is made from pebbled genuine leather, which is softer and more scratch resistant than standard leather. It’s also tested with 12-foot drop protection, meaning you can feel fairly confident with this wrapped around your phone.

The Case-Mate Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Case features wireless charging support but is only available in a wallet-style design in black.

Best Rugged Galaxy S23 Ultra Case: UAG Pathfinder Case

Pros ✓ Excellent protection, drop tested at 16 feet

Excellent protection, drop tested at 16 feet ✓ Wireless charging support

Wireless charging support ✓ Multiple color varieties Cons ✗ Too bulky for some people

You probably know if you need a rugged phone case, and maybe you’ve even found out the hard way what happens if your case isn’t good enough. With the Urban Armor Gear Pathfinder Case, your phone is ready for nearly anything.

This model is drop-tested up to 16 feet, so you shouldn’t worry too much even if you tend to drop your phone often. Because the case is on the larger side, the oversized tactile buttons are helpful. Even with gloves on, you’ll be able to tell you pressed a button by feel.

Some rugged cases are too big for wireless charging to work properly, but that isn’t the case here. Urban Armor Gear says this case is compatible with most third-party wireless chargers.

We’re looking at the Pathfinder series of this case, which is available in five color options: Black, Olive Drab, Silver, White, and the Midnight Camp finish.

Best Clear Galaxy S23 Ultra Case: Simtect Crystal Clear Case

Pros ✓ Incredibly clear case

Incredibly clear case ✓ Won't yellow over time

Won't yellow over time ✓ Raised bezels around screen and camera lens Cons ✗ Still adds some bulk to the phone

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is a great-looking phone, so it makes sense to want to show it off. One of the easiest ways to do this while keeping your phone safe is to use a clear case like the Simtect Crystal Clear Case.

Clear cases weren’t always a great choice because they could turn slightly yellow over time. That said, case materials have come a long way and Simtect says that this case will never go yellow. It also offers decent protection for a clear case, as it is drop-tested up to 10 feet.

The Simtect case features raised bezels around the screen and a camera lens to protect them. It also features wireless charging support, which is a must-have feature at this point.

In case clear isn’t for you, but you like the look, it’s also available in Burgundy and Green options.

Best Thin Galaxy S23 Ultra Case: Ringke Onyx

Pros ✓ Textured finish looks nice and adds grip

Textured finish looks nice and adds grip ✓ Won't gather fingerprints

Won't gather fingerprints ✓ Wireless charging support Cons ✗ No color options

Some cases offer great protection for your phone, but the bulk can make getting it out of your pocket difficult. With a larger phone like the S23 Ultra, this can be an even bigger problem, which you can solve with a thin case like the Ringke Onyx.

The Ringke Onyx has a texture on the outside of the case to make it easier to hold on to, but this also gives it a subtle, almost leather-style appearance. This texture also resists fingerprints, keeping your phone looking clean and neat even with heavy use.

Ringke mentions support for wireless charging on the Amazon page, so there’s no need to carry a charger with you. This case also works with screen protectors, so you don’t need to choose between protecting your screen and the rest of your phone.

The case also has built-in lanyard holes, letting you use lanyards or phone charms, neither of which are included.

Best Leather Galaxy S23 Ultra Case: CENMASO Case

Pros ✓ Black finish is very classy looking

Black finish is very classy looking ✓ Cowhide leather with microfiber lining

Cowhide leather with microfiber lining ✓ Raised edges protect screen and camera lenses Cons ✗ Color options may be a bit bright for some

The vast majority of leather cases are wallet-style cases, but those aren’t for everyone. If you’re looking for a more traditional case with a leather build, look no further than the CENMASO for Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Case.

This case is made from premium cowhide leather, but there’s an extra touch to keep your phone looking sharp. The inside of the case is lined with microfiber, meaning the case not only protects your phone from drops, but daily wear and scratches as well.

Raised bezels around the screen and the camera lenses prevent accidental damage when setting your phone down. The case also features support for wireless charging.

The CENMASO for Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Case is available in Black, Purple, and White color varieties.