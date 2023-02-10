There’s still time to prepare your living room for the big game this weekend. Hisense has discounted its best-in-class 65-inch 4K budget TV down to $499.99 ($300 off) until February 12. The Hisense 65-inch Class U6H Series Quantum Smart TV is a “best of” 2023 contender, according to our editors, that will make you feel like you’re at the game.

Powered by Google TV, the 65-inch Hisense offers seamless streaming of your favorite services, including YouTube, Disney+, Prime Video, HBO Max, and Netflix. This weekend, however, you’ll have the 4K Quantum ULED tuned in to one channel, with its 2160p display sending you straight to Glendale, AZ to watch the action in pristine clarity. The U6H supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for an enhanced viewing experience your friends and family will want to gather around. Despite the limiting 60Hz refresh rate, the ULED display and full-bodied audio amplify the on-screen action to a quality that makes it easy to overlook its minimal shortcomings.

Hisense 65-Inch Class U6H Series Quantum Smart TV Enjoy high-quality audio and video powered by Google TV with this budget 65-inch ULED 4K UHD Smart TV.

Hisense outfit the 4K Quantum ULED TV with four HDMI 2.1 ports, two USB ports, and a digital optical audio output so you can connect any surround sound system you may have. Pair the Hisense 65-inch with something like the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) soundbar for improved panoramic audio that will fill your room with the sounds of crashing helmets and excited cheers. Never worry about losing the remote again by connecting your new Hisense TV to your Google Assistant for voice-activated commands.

There’s still time to grab the Hisense 65-inch Class U6H Series Quantum Smart TV for $499.990 ($300 off) by using Best Buy’s convenient nationwide local pickup. To ensure you’ll have the best budget TV by Sunday, contact your local store for stock info.