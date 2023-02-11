You can stream UFC 284's main card for an extra fee only on ESPN+ , which is included with the Disney Bundle . Preliminary bouts will stream on UFC Fight Pass as well as on ESPN, which is available with many live-TV streaming subscriptions.

Two champions battle it out at UFC 284, broadcast from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, on February 11, 2023, at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. Here’s how and where to stream it live.

How to Stream UFC 284 Live in the United States

UFC 284’s main card streams exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States. If you’re a current subscriber to ESPN+ ($9.99 per month or $99.99 per year) or the Disney Bundle (featuring ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu for $12.99+ per month), you can order UFC 284 for an additional $79.99. New subscribers can get a year of ESPN+ along with UFC 284 for $124.98.

Current lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will take on challenger Alexander Volkanovski, who’s the reigning UFC featherweight champion and is seeking to lock up the title in two divisions. The UFC 284 main card also includes a featherweight interim title bout between Yair Rodríguez and Josh Emmett, a welterweight bout between Jack Della Maddalena and Randy Brown, a heavyweight bout between Justin Tafa and Parker Porter, and a light heavyweight bout between Jimmy Crute and Alonzo Menifield.

The preliminary bouts at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT are available to all ESPN+ and Disney Bundle subscribers with no extra fee. They will also air on ESPN, which which can be streamed via live TV services including DirecTV Stream ($74.99+ per month after a five-day free trial), Fubo TV ($74.99+ per month after a three-day free trial), Hulu + Live TV ($69.99+ per month after a seven-day free trial), Sling TV ($40+ per month), Vidgo ($64.95+ per month), and YouTube TV ($64.99 per month after a seven-day free trial).

The early preliminary bouts will stream at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on UFC Fight Pass ($9.99 per month or $95.99 per year).

Bypass Geographic Restrictions With a VPN

If you live outside the United States or are traveling abroad, and you still want to stream UFC 284 on ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass, or a live-TV streaming service, your best option is to use a VPN. With a VPN, you can bypass geographical restrictions and stream UFC 284 on its designated platforms.

ExpressVPN is our choice for the best overall VPN and the best VPN for streaming. It’s a quick and easy way to watch UFC 284 wherever you’re located. Here’s how to get started:

Download ExpressVPN. Connect to a server located in the United States. Head to ESPN+ to purchase the main card broadcast, or sign in to your ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass, or live-TV streaming account to watch the preliminary bouts. You will need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code.

ExpressVPN also offers a free trial, so if you aren’t satisfied with the service, you can cancel right after watching UFC 284.