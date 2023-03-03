What to Look For in a PlayStation 5 Accessory in 2023

Since launching in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has built up an impressive roster of accessories. Whether you’re shopping for a second controller, a premium headset for online multiplayer, or need a bit more storage on your SSD, there’s a product that fits your needs. However, sifting through the hundreds of options isn’t easy, and it can be difficult to tell a good purchase from something you’ll regret after a few months.

The first thing to keep an eye on is the manufacturer. A first-party product created by Sony is almost always guaranteed to be a solid purchase. The same goes for big names like PowerA, Western Digital, and Razer. These are typically all built to incredibly high standards, and you’re bound to end up with an accessory that’s durable, reliable, and performs like a champ.

As far as specific items are concerned, there are many criteria to consider. For controllers, you’ll want to ensure they incorporate key features like adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. For headsets, you’ll want something highly adjustable, offers solid noise-canceling skills, and features a crisp microphone. And if you’re searching for an internal SSD, you’ll need to ensure it meets Sony’s long list of specifications.

The key to finding the best PS5 accessories is carrying out diligent research. Scan comments on Amazon, read reviews from professional critics, and (when in doubt) stick to time-tested brands. Our choices meet all these criteria and more.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I use PS4 accessories and controllers on the PS5? – It depends. Your old PS4 controller will work on PS5, but only when playing PS4 games on the system. As for other accessories, they’ll work on a case-by-case basis. Can the PS5 play DVDs? + Yes, the PS5 can play DVDs. Keep in mind that this isn’t possible on the Digital Edition, as it lacks an optical drive. Can I play games directly from an external hard drive on PS5? + Yes and no. You can play PS4 games directly from an external hard drive, but PS5 games will need to be copied to the internal drive before letting you play. For more details, check out the official PlayStation support page. Can you play PS4 games on the PS5? + Yes, the vast majority of PS4 titles are backward compatible with the PS5. For more details, be sure to read through the official blog on PlayStation’s website to make sure the titles you want to play are available.

Pros ✓ Premium haptics and vibration

Premium haptics and vibration ✓ Ergonomic design

Ergonomic design ✓ Adaptive triggers

Adaptive triggers ✓ Built-in, rechargeable battery Cons ✗ Expensive

Expensive ✗ Battery life isn't the greatest

While you’ll find plenty of third-party PS5 controllers on the market, none are as impressive as the first-party Sony DualSense Controller. Featuring a design that matches the PS5 console, it looks great in your game room when displayed next to your new-gen platform.

Not only does the DualSense look great, but it performs even better. Featuring advanced haptic feedback, adaptive triggers that can change tension on the fly, and a built-in microphone, Sony managed to pack a ton of unique features into the gamepad. You’ll also benefit from a 3.5mm jack for wired headsets and a Create button that lets you quickly take screenshots or record videos.

The DualSense is a well-rounded controller, but it’s not perfect. For one, its rechargeable batteries will only last around eight hours before needing to be plugged in. That’s not a dealbreaker, as you can easily charge it through your PS5 when not in use. It’s also a bit expensive, clocking in at $70.

Still, those minor nitpicks aren’t enough to overwhelm the bevy of other features offered by the DualSense. It’s arguably the best controller Sony has ever produced, and it’s an easy recommendation for anyone with a PS5.

Best PS5 Controller Sony DualSense Controller Offering haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, a built-in microphone, and ergonomic design, the DualSense Controller is the best PS5 controller available today.

Pros ✓ Highly customizable

Highly customizable ✓ Built on the standard DualSense framework

Built on the standard DualSense framework ✓ Carrying case included Cons ✗ Expensive

Expensive ✗ Might be excessive for most gamers

If you are diving into competitive multiplayer matches or frantic action games, consider upgrading to the DualSense Edge. Beyond offering everything great about the standard DualSense, it ups the ante with customizable components and two additional buttons.

But instead of giving you a slightly upgraded controller and calling it a day, the DualSense Edge comes with various swappable parts. This includes standard caps, high dome caps, low dome caps, half dome back buttons, and lever back buttons. In other words, you should have no trouble piecing together a controller that suits your playstyle.

The star of the show, however, is the new set of back buttons. These can be mapped to other button input, giving you faster access to your most-used actions. However, all these features come at a price, as the DualSense Edge costs a staggering $200.

It might seem steep, but that’s par for the course regarding premium, pro-style controllers. With all the normal DualSense features, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better gamepad in this price range.

Best Premium PS5 Controller Sony DualSense Edge Controller It's not cheap, but the DualSense Edge is a highly customizable controller that leaves no stone unturned on its quest to give you a premium gaming experience.

Pros ✓ Affordable

Affordable ✓ Supports 3D audio

Supports 3D audio ✓ Impressive 12-hour battery life Cons ✗ Lackluster microphone

The Pulse 3D Wireless Headset launched a few weeks ahead of the official PS5 launch date—yet it remains one of the best headsets available today. Featuring a sleek design, impressive audio, and a reasonable price tag, few products can compete with the Pulse 3D headset.

One of the best things about the Pulse 3D is its $100 price tag. It’s not uncommon for powerful headsets to cost well over $200, but Sony’s first-party device does what third-party companies achieve without inflating costs. Designed specifically to fully use PS5’s Tempest 3D AudioTech, the Pulse 3D can pump out booming explosions, gunshots, and subtle footsteps or rustling leaves.

The headset also includes two hidden microphones, although they don’t perform quite as well as a dedicated boom mic. So if you need something that offers more clarity, consider looking at some of the other best PS5 headsets. But beyond that complaint, most users will find much to love about the Pulse 3D Wireless Headset.

Best PS5 Headset Sony Pulse 3D Headset Its hidden microphones can't quite compete with dedicated boom mics, but its affordable price tag and incredible sound quality make the Pulse 3D Wireless Headset a great accessory for your PS5.

Pros ✓ Sleek design

Sleek design ✓ Affordable

Affordable ✓ Charges two controllers at once Cons ✗ Requires an A/C adapter

Since your DualSense controllers will only last around eight hours before recharge, the PowerA Twin Charging Station is the perfect way to ensure you always have a gamepad ready to go.

The Twin Charging Station is built to accommodate two DualSense controllers at once. That alone puts it ahead of most charging docks, which are designed for just a single gamepad. It also boasts a sleek white and black paint scheme—which meshes nicely with your PS5 console.

Unfortunately, you’ll need another power outlet to use the Twin Charging Station, which requires an A/C adapter. It would have been nice if a USB port on your PS5 powered the dock, but at least that’ll free up your console’s ports for additional gadgets.

It’s also hard to argue with the great price of $25. If you have two DualSense controllers in your game room, add this charging dock to your collection.

Best PS5 Controller Charger PowerA Twin Charging Station The PowerA Twin Charging Station can accommodate two controllers at once, making it easy to keep your gamepads juiced up and ready to go.

Pros ✓ Officially licensed for use with PS5

Officially licensed for use with PS5 ✓ Heatsink included

Heatsink included ✓ Can hold up to 50 games Cons ✗ Expensive

Expensive ✗ Convoluted installation process

Running out of storage on your internal SSD? Consider picking up the WD_Black 2TB SN850 NVMe SSD to add some usable space to your console. It’s a bit expensive, but you get what you pay for as an officially licensed product.

Sony has a long list of requirements for internal SSDs, but this WD_BLACK product checks them all off. It also features a built-in heatsink, so you won’t have to worry about overheating issues while gaming. And unlike external drives, this internal SSD lets you play PS5 games without transferring them.

The installation process for any PS5 SSD is tricky, as it involves cracking open its faceplate, removing a few screws, and properly formatting the drive. It’s not difficult, but it does require some technical know-how. If you need help, check out our comprehensive guide on upgrading your PS5’s internal SSD.

Best PS5 Internal SSD Expansion WD_BLACK 2TB SN850 NVMe SSD As an officially licensed product, the WD_Black 2TB SN850 NVMe SSD is a great way to expand your console's internal storage.

Pros ✓ Hard shell design offers incredible protection

Hard shell design offers incredible protection ✓ Form-fitting foam keeps everything in place

Form-fitting foam keeps everything in place ✓ Room for two controllers, cables, and console

Room for two controllers, cables, and console ✓ Waterproof Cons ✗ Large size can be cumbersome

Unlike the Nintendo Switch, a PS5 isn’t meant to leave your home. But if you decide to travel with it (or are prepping for a move), you’ll be glad you have the CASEMATIX Hard Shell Travel Case.

Designed to carry your PS5 console, two controllers, power cable, and additional accessories, this travel case makes it easy to bring your gaming gear on the road. The outside of the case is built with composite hard shell plastics and is “crushproof,” giving you peace of mind that nothing will get rattled during your trip.

Inside the case, you’ll find blue foam padding with custom cutouts for all your gear. It’s all pulled together with four reinforced latches that also offer a bit of waterproofing and dust proofing—which might seem a bit extreme, but when you have more than $500 worth of gear inside, you’ll be glad for the functionality.

The Travel Case is a bit bulky, and its hard shell design means you won’t be able to squish corners to cram it in the back of your car or an overhead luggage compartment. It’s also a bit pricey at $150, but considering it’ll keep your PS5 safe and cozy during all your adventures, it’s more than worth the investment.

Best PS5 Carrying Case CASEMATIX Hard Shell Travel Case If you travel frequently and love to bring your PS5 with you, the CASEMATIX Hard Shell Travel Case offers peace of mind with a durable design, plush interior, and even a bit of waterproofing.