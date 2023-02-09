It’s common for online accounts to verify new login attempts with a one-time password, but opening your email or messaging app for the code can be annoying. Microsoft is trying to fix that with a new Windows 11 feature.

Microsoft is rolling out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25295 to the Dev Channel, for anyone enrolled in the Windows Insider program. The update is primarily just bug fixes and more tweaks to the search bar in the start menu, but there is one new interesting feature — easy access to two-factor authentication codes from notifications.

Microsoft explained in a blog post, “Users will now see a copy button for quickly copying two-factor authentication (2FA) codes in notification toasts from apps installed on the PC or from phones linked to the PC. We make a best effort to determine if a notification toast has an authentication code but please send us feedback if we got it wrong or if we failed to detect the code in a notification toast.”

The feature is like what is already present on iPhone and Android — for example, if you are sent a 2FA code in a text message on an iPhone, it appears as an auto-complete option in the keyboard. Microsoft’s implementation apparently works for codes sent through any app that displays native notifications.

It’s not clear when this will roll out to everyone, and there’s a chance Microsoft could rework it before that happens. At the very least, tweaking the copy button might be a good idea, considering it’s a different shape than all the other buttons.