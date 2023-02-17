What to Look For in a Galaxy S23 Plus Case in 2023

Like many high-end Android phones, the Galaxy S23 Plus has glass on the back and the front. Even with this high-quality, durable glass, the phone is susceptible to damage all over. If you want to keep your S23 Plus safe, you’ll need a case.

One of the most important decisions to make regarding a case is the form factor you want to use. This goes hand in hand with how much protection the case offers. Slim and light cases don’t add as much bulk and fit in your pocket easily but have less protection, while cases that offer more protection are significantly bulkier.

You’ll also want to consider what extra features you want the case to have. For example, even slim cases can have raised edges to better protect your screen and camera lens, while wallet-style cases offer you slots to hold cards and pockets for cash.

Cases come in different materials as well. Some use a more rigid plastic composite, while others use thermoplastic polyurethane, or TPU. TPU is softer and more flexible than rigid materials but is easier to fit onto your phone. You’ll also see cases in leather, faux leather, or combinations of materials.

Many cases offer support for wireless charging, but it’s important to note that not all phones do. If you’re looking at a case, and it doesn’t mention that it features support for wireless charging, don’t assume that it will work with wireless chargers.

Finally, the look is a significant factor. Even plastic cases come in various colors and clear finishes let you see your phone underneath. No matter how protective your case is, if you don’t like how it looks, you’re not going to use it.

Note: The cases below will only fit the Galaxy S23 Plus model. They will not fit on the standard S23 or Ultra. Have a different model? Check out our best Galaxy cases roundup to find what you need!

What are the differences between the Galaxy S23 models? – The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is the mid-sized model of the S23 line, with a 6.6-inch screen and a triple camera array. The Galaxy S23 features a 6.1-inch screen and the same camera, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen and a four-camera module. Does the Galaxy S23 Plus have a headphone jack? + No. Like the Galaxy S22 line, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus doesn’t have a headphone jack. Is the Galaxy S23 Plus waterproof? + The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is IP68-rated water-resistant , which means it’s resistant to splashes of water. It isn’t fully waterproof, and you should never submerge the phone in water. How do I take a screenshot on the Galaxy S23 Plus? + Press the volume down button and the side button (formerly known as the power button) simultaneously to take a screenshot. If you need more help, check out our guide on how to take screenshots on Galaxy phones

Best Galaxy S23 Plus Case Overall: Spigen Liquid Air

Pros ✓ Slim fit but good protection

Slim fit but good protection ✓ Anti-slip design and matte finish

Anti-slip design and matte finish ✓ Air Cushion Technology offers good drop protection Cons ✗ Limited to black and green color options

Most people don’t need heavy-duty protection for their phones. You just need something to protect it from the occasional drop or bump. The Spigen Liquid Air has plenty of protection for most people, with a slim, easy-to-hold grip.

This case features an anti-slip design and matte finish that should help you hold onto it. It also features raised bezels above the screen and cameras, protecting both in the event of a drop or just placing your phone on a rough surface.

While it isn’t mentioned open the Amazon page, Spigen mentions that most models of its cases, including the Liquid Air series, are compatible with wireless charging. This is to be expected with a phone with this type of form factor, but it’s still nice to see it confirmed.

The Spigen Liquid Air Designed for Galaxy S23 Plus Case uses the company’s Air Cushion Technology for anti-shock protection. The case is available in Matte Black and Abyss Green.

Best Galaxy S23 Plus Case Overall Spigen Liquid Air Designed for Galaxy S23 Plus Case The Spigen Liquid Air Designed for Galaxy S23 Plus Case offers a slim fit that still offers plenty of protection along with an anti-slip finish that means you won't lose your grip.

Best Budget Galaxy S23 Plus Case: Caseology Parallax

Pros ✓ Hexa Core design means you won't lose your grip

Hexa Core design means you won't lose your grip ✓ Wireless charging support

Wireless charging support ✓ Lifted edges protect screen and camera lenses Cons ✗ Colors are an odd choice

You can spend quite a bit of money on a case for your phone if you want, but you certainly don’t have to. The Caseology Parallax Case is affordable and doesn’t make any compromises when protecting your phone.

The back of the case uses Caseology’s Hexa Cube design, which has an eye-catching look but also gives your fingertips something to hold onto on the back of the phone. This, combined with TPU grips on the sides, means you’ll always have a secure grip on your Galaxy S23 Plus

While Caseology says the Parallax case uses military-grade protection, that doesn’t mean it’s bulky or overly large. The case is compatible with wireless charging and offers space to work with tempered glass screen protectors like this Samcorn model for the Galaxy S23 Plus.

The Caseology Parallax Designed for Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Case is available in three different two-tone finishes: Matte Black, Midnight Green, and Burgundy.

Best Budget Galaxy S23 Plus Case Caseology Parallax Designed for Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Case The Caseology Parallax Designed for Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Case offers plenty of protection for your phone without a sky-high price.

Pros ✓ Unique design for a wallet-style case

Unique design for a wallet-style case ✓ Plenty of protection

Plenty of protection ✓ Built-in spring holds cash and cards in place Cons ✗ Style may not be for everyone

Most wallet phone cases take a tried and true approach, adding a cover flap for your phone and a few slots for cards and cash. The Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 takes a more unique, modern approach to a wallet-style case.

This case has no moving pieces, with no flap covering your screen. Instead, it puts all the wallet functionality on the back of the case. There are three slots for cards, plus an additional pocket for cash. A built-in spring adds pressure to keep your cards from sliding out as you use your phone.

When your phone lands on a corner, this is a particularly heavy impact. To combat this, the Smartish case has air pockets on every corner, softening the impact from drops. To prevent drops in the first place, the sides are textured, offering extra grip.

The Smartish Galaxy S23 Plus Wallet Case has four finish options: Black Tie Affair, Graspin’ Aspen, Spaced Out, and Take A Hike. You can also customize the case with your own design if none of these appeal to you.

Best Galaxy S23 Plus Wallet Case Smartish Galaxy S23 Plus Wallet Case - Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 The Smartish Galaxy S23 Plus Wallet Case is a unique, more modern take on what a wallet-style case can be, great if you're looking for something less traditional.

Best Rugged Galaxy S23 Plus Case: UAG Plasma Case

Pros ✓ Drop tested from 16 feet

Drop tested from 16 feet ✓ Wireless charging compatible

Wireless charging compatible ✓ Tactile grip on the sides helps you hold on Cons ✗ Not everyone needs a case this rugged

If you’re regularly bringing your Galaxy S23 Plus to rough locales, a normal case isn’t going to protect it. The UAG Plasma Case will protect your phone in all but the harshest environments.

Urban Armor Gear takes its cases seriously, testing this model with 16-foot drop tests. To reduce impacts on corners, the case corners are reinforced with TPU. The edges of the case are textured with a tactile grip to hopefully prevent you from dropping the phone in the first place.

Raised bezels around the screen and cameras protect the glass in these important areas. Wireless charging is supported, with Urban Armor Gear stating that most third-party chargers will work with the case.

The UAG is only available in the Ice colorway, but if you opt for the similar Civilian or Monarch models, you can find other available colors.

Best Rugged Galaxy S23 Plus Case URBAN ARMOR GEAR UAG Designed for Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Case Not everyone needs a case this heavy-duty, but if you do, the URBAN ARMOR GEAR UAG Designed for Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Case will protect your phone from almost everything.

Best Clear Galaxy S23 Plus Case: Spigen Liquid Crystal

Pros ✓ Multiple clear finish options

Multiple clear finish options ✓ Ease to put on and remove from your phone

Ease to put on and remove from your phone ✓ Wireless charging and PowerShare compatible Cons ✗ Reinforced buttons aren't for everyone

There are plenty of clear cases out there, but many are bulky, don’t offer much protection, or have other shortcomings. The Spigen Liquid Crystal Case has everything you want in a clear case, with a few interesting touches.

The Spigen Liquid Crystal series of cases are made from a single, flexible TPU layer. This offers decent protection, but also makes placing the case on your phone and removing it easier than cases that use a rigid element to reinforce the case body.

This case is compatible with wireless charging in more ways than one. Not only can you charge your phone wirelessly with this case, but it also supports Samsung PowerShare wireless charging.

Unlike most clear cases, the Spigen Liquid Crystal Case comes in three varieties: Crystal Clear, Crystal Quartz, and Space Crystal.

Best Clear Galaxy S23 Plus Case Spigen Liquid Crystal Designed for Galaxy S23 Plus Case Where most companies would have stopped, Spigen kept going with the Spigen Liquid Crystal Designed for Galaxy S23 Plus Case, offering multiple clear finish options.

Best Thin Galaxy S23 Plus Case: TORRAS Shockproof Case

Pros ✓ Drop tested from 10 feet

Drop tested from 10 feet ✓ Good grip

Good grip ✓ Wireless charging and PowerShare compatible Cons ✗ Only black and blue color options

Finding a thin case for your phone can be tough. You don’t want much extra bulk, but you still want to ensure that your phone is adequately protected. The TORRAS Shockproof Case is sleek and slim but has plenty of features to keep your phone safe.

TORRAS says this case has been tested with over 8,000 drops from 10 feet. This is thanks in part to the 360-degree honeycomb airbag design that surrounds the outside of the case. The case also uses TORRAS’s patented X-shock design to reinforce the corners against impacts.

As with many other cases we’re looking at, the TORRAS model features raised bezels for extra protection around the screen and camera lenses. It also features nano-coating to prevent fingerprints and soft silicone edges for a better grip.

The TORRAS Shockproof Designed for Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Case is available in two colors—Black and Blue.

Best Thin Galaxy S23 Plus Case TORRAS Shockproof Designed for Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Case If you're looking for a slim case that you'll barely notice but still need protection, the TORRAS Shockproof Designed for Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Case is a great option.

Best Leather Galaxy S23 Plus Case: Snakehive Vintage Wallet Case

Pros ✓ Real leather with multiple color options

Real leather with multiple color options ✓ European Nubuck leather has a soft, suede-like feel

European Nubuck leather has a soft, suede-like feel ✓ Magnetic closure keeps cards and cash safe Cons ✗ Unique patina might not be for you

We’ve already looked at a wallet-style case, but what if you’re looking for something more traditional? The Snakehive Vintage Wallet Case is made from real leather and has plenty of features you’d wish for in a standard wallet.

Snakehive Vintage Wallet cases are handmade in Europe, using European Nubuck leather. This has a soft, suede-like feel, meaning your phone feels nicely protected inside the case. Because it’s real leather, the case will develop a unique patina over time.

Looking at the wallet functions, you get three card slots and a money compartment. The case also uses a magnetic closure to ensure that your phone, cards, and money stay safe. Raised bezels protect the screen and camera lens.

The Snakehive Vintage Wallet for Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is available in six color options: Brown, Black, Green, Navy, Plum, and Teal.

Best Leather Galaxy S23 Plus Case Snakehive Vintage Wallet for Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus If you're looking for a classic wallet case, the Snakehive Vintage Wallet for Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is a perfect choice with real leather and plenty of space for cards and cash.