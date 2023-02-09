Stream the crunching helmets and roaring crowd right to your living room with the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) soundbar. The sleek device is currently on sale for $399.99 ($50 off) until February 12, the same day as the biggest football game of the year, making it easier to immerse yourself in the hard-hitting action with this user-friendly, high-quality speaker.

Equipped with Dolby Atmos, the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) produces full panoramic sound that will help fill the room. Even at lower volumes, the soundbar delivers a rich audio experience so you never miss what’s happening on the TV. If you enjoy late-night programming but don’t want to disturb the household, Night Sound reduces louder effects while amplifying quieter sounds. When it comes to the big game, though, the Beam has no issues pumping out cinematic audio to pull you into each play. Even without a subwoofer, the four elliptical midwoofers and tweeter work wonders to deliver a crisp and clear audio to make you feel like you’re right there on the field. Support for Dolby Atmos, DTS Digital Surround, Dolby TrueHD, and Dolby Digital offers options that may better suit your current speaker or TV setup for the best quality.

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) Black Enjoy full, crisp audio with a soundbar designed to pull you right into the action. Dolby Atmos enhances the listening experience for a high-quality panoramic effect.

If you want to take your big game audio experience to the next level, you can pair the Sonos Beam with a Sonos Sub (Gen 3) Wireless Subwoofer and a pair of Sonos One SL Wireless Smart Speakers. The complete setup will give you true surround sound, but you won’t be disappointed in what the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) can do on its own. Added conveniences, like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant connectivity and Sonos’ dedicated app (for iOS and Android), give you more control over your new soundbar so you don’t miss any of the action.

Whether you want quality audio to watch the Chiefs and Eagles duke it out for ultimate bragging rights, or you simply want to improve your current setup, the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) is a great way to go. From now until February 12, you can grab the soundbar on its own for $399.99 ($50 off) and enjoy a quick, two-cable set up to help get ready in time for the game.