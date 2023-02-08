When you think about software distribution services, you probably don’t think much about Steam unless you’re specifically thinking about games. Now, though, the powerful customization tool for Windows 11, WindowBlinds 11, is reaching everyone’s favorite game storefront.

WindowBlinds 11 lets you fully customize Windows 11 however you like. You can make the operating system look like an older version of Windows, like Windows 7 or Windows XP, or you can make it look like something else entirely, like macOS. Stardock isn’t a stranger to distributing its customization software through Steam, as it also offers its Start11 program that lets you have a custom start menu that looks as old, new, or different as you’d like.

The latest version was already available for direct purchase through its developer, Stardock, but now it’s coming to Steam as well, making it useful if you’d like to pay the $14.99 the software costs but you’d also like to use gift cards or store credit while you’re at it.

WindowBlinds 11 is not available on Steam yet, but you can now add it to your wish list as Stardock “navigates the final hurdles” of bringing it to the storefront.