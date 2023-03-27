What to Look For in Smart Blinds in 2023

If you want to make your home smarter, smart blinds are worth the investment, and not just for convenience. Being able to control your blinds from anywhere, even when you aren’t home, helps a lot if you need to open or close them at specific times—whether for children or pets, or to give the illusion that you’re home to deter thieves.

But, when looking for smart blinds, there are some things you should keep an eye out for. The first and most important is the style of the blind you’re purchasing. Smart blinds come in a variety of shapes, sizes, and types. This includes roller blinds, slatted blinds, honeycomb-style blinds, vertical blinds, and more. Before narrowing the feature list, you should ensure the blinds you purchase are the right size and style for your home.

When it comes to smart blind features, there are a few factors to consider. Do you need blackout filtering to completely darken a room so you can sleep when it’s light out? Are you looking to make life easier by purchasing smart blinds with voice assistant support? Do you prefer your blinds to be hardwired, battery-powered, or solar-powered?

Depending on the brand, you may have to sacrifice some features to prioritize others. It’s also worth considering whether you need to make additional purchases for certain features to work. Many smart blinds will allow you to use voice assistants but will require a bridge or hub, which are sold separately.

The final aspect of smart blinds to ponder is installation. If you’re retrofitting existing blinds or curtains with a smart blind kit, you can install it yourself. However, hardwired or smart blinds that cover large areas may require additional assistance—sometimes even professional installation, which will be an additional charge.

Once you know what you need out of your smart blinds, you can make your purchase with confidence, especially if you go with one of our recommendations below.

Best Smart Blinds Overall: IKEA FYRTUR

Coming in various sizes and options, the IKEA FYRTUR smart blinds are some of the most versatile you can by on the market. These blinds range from 58.5x195cm to 122.0x195cm, and you can bundle it with the necessary DIRIGERA hub, if you don’t have one of your own.

Versatility aside, the ability to block out sunlight completely makes these smart blinds especially great. If you work at night and need to sleep during the day, or need help regulating a child’s sleep patterns, these blinds will be a great purchase.

If you already have the IKEA TRETUR or FYRTUR roller blinds installed in your home, you’ll be pleased to know that the walls and ceiling brackets for those are suitable across all of these models—another nod to IKEA’s way of making life easier.

Once installed and connected, the IKEA FYRTUR smart blinds are a breeze to use. You can manually open and close the blinds, control them at a distance using the included remote control, or even wirelessly via the IKEA Home smart 1 app on Android or iPhone. With the DIRIGERA hub or TRÅDFRI gateway, you can also use voice controls with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple HomeKit to control your blinds.

If you’re looking for smart blinds that can do nearly everything you’d want them to, the IKEA FYRTUR blinds should be your first look.

Best Budget Smart Blinds: SwitchBot Curtain

Pros ✓ Can schedule using the device without an app

Can schedule using the device without an app ✓ Extendable rods supports with Rod 2.0

Extendable rods supports with Rod 2.0 ✓ Affordable

Affordable ✓ Good Bluetooth range Cons ✗ Multiple SwitchBot Curtains could get expensive

Multiple SwitchBot Curtains could get expensive ✗ Hub required for Alexa integration

Compatible with a range of curtains, the SwitchBot Curtain supports blinds that run along a rod, U-rails, and I-rails. Installation is a breeze, but you may need more than one SwitchBot Curtain if you have a pair of curtains on one rod.

This device supports curtain poles between 15mm-40mm in diameter and 47mm-125mm in circumference. Couple this with its ability to move curtains between 5kg to 8kg, and you’ll find the SwitchBot Curtain able to handle most standard curtains, even blackout curtains.

Our sister site Review Geek reviewed the SwitchBot Curtain, giving it an 8 out of 10 and an Editor’s Choice award:

The SwitchBot Curtain Rod smart curtain opener is a surprisingly effective device that serves as a gateway into home automation. Despite its minor flaws, like its loud motor and hiccups in the initial connection, it’s a well-made unit that works exactly as intended—so long as the conditions are right.

Once installed, adding the device to the SwitchBot app (on iPhone or Android) is easy. The device gets picked up automatically, though you must calibrate the SwitchBot Curtain so it knows how far to travel. This is a little frustrating since you must be precise while using onscreen buttons to determine the start and endpoints.

Unlike many smart curtains (or blinds), the SwitchBot Curtain cannot be controlled over Wi-Fi, and therefore if you’re out of range, you won’t be able to open or close your curtains. However, it is a far more affordable device at only $99, making turning your existing curtains into smart ones easy—at that price point, such a feature missing is understandable.

In the app, you can locate the SwitchBot Curtain, open and close your curtains, adjust control modes, and create schedules. However, certain features and voice control are locked unless you invest in a SwitchBot Hub, which does not come with the device.

Despite being a more budget-friendly option, the SwitchBot Curtain offers plenty of battery life and can be recharged via USB-C. You can expect between 3 to 6 months of battery life, but this can easily be extended with a solar panel you can purchase from SwitchBot. It’s a small panel that sits tucked away, and you’ll never need to recharge the SwitchBot Curtain with USB-C again after purchasing it.

Pros ✓ Variety of different styles

Variety of different styles ✓ Works with many smart assistants

Works with many smart assistants ✓ Smart lighting integration Cons ✗ Lutron smart hub not included

Lutron smart hub not included ✗ More expensive than other options

The Serena Smart Shades allow you to create a comfortable space in your home that you can control via a remote, the Lutron app on iPhone and Android, or voice assistant. There are multiple styles of shade to choose from, and with hundreds of fabrics and colors available, you can find Serena shades that suit any home.

While the Serena smart shades are undoubtedly more expensive than most of our other recommendations, they are made to be a perfect fit for your window. Plus, you can combine this with professional installation in your area, so you know the blinds are installed perfectly.

Once installed, the Serena blinds can also connect to most smart home ecosystems, including Alexa, Google Assistant, SONOS, SmartThings, Apple HomeKit, and Lutron’s Caséta. You can use your existing smart home products, like smart displays, to easily control the blinds.

Using the Lutron app, you can set schedules so your blinds can open and close automatically at specific times or create scenes that integrate with your other smart devices. You can let the light in and have your blinds open on time every morning, then have them close at night without any manual intervention.

The only additional consideration you might need is whether or not to invest in the Lutron Smart Hub. This separate purchase unlocks features like voice control, light optimization, and scheduling, which you won’t be able to do without it.

Best Solar Powered Smart Blinds: MySmartBlinds

Pros ✓ Automated schedules with onboard memory

Automated schedules with onboard memory ✓ SmartLock technology allows for easy installation

SmartLock technology allows for easy installation ✓ Solar panel included Cons ✗ Heavy

Heavy ✗ Voice commands aren't possible without Tilt Bridge

Easy to install, MySmartBlinds come in a range of neutral colors to compliment your home’s decor. You can purchase these with or without smart motorization; however, if you want to go down the smart route, it will cost you extra.

MySmartBlinds are compatible with window frames 21 to 73 inches wide and 120 inches tall and frames with a depth equal to or greater than 2.5 inches. This makes them a versatile choice, with each blind including a SmartLock mounting system, tilt wand, and solar panel.

One of the standout features of MySmartBlinds is that there is no need to plug these smart blinds into a power outlet. Thanks to the included solar panel, your blinds will charge up in the sunlight, so you can install them without worrying about the battery running dry.

Using the iPhone and Android app, you control MySmartBlinds directly from your smartphone. You can set schedules so that your blinds open and close at set times, and even open them automatically using Sun Tracking mode. With the onboard motor and memory, your schedules and automation are initiated even if you’re not home.

To use voice commands, you will need to purchase the Tilt Bridge separately. While this is a bit disappointing, it’s hard to dislike MySmartBlinds since they are so easy to install, thanks to the SmartLock technology.

Pros ✓ Retrofit existing blinds

Retrofit existing blinds ✓ Compatible with many blinds

Compatible with many blinds ✓ Hardwiring not required

Hardwiring not required ✓ Solar powered Cons ✗ Horizontal blinds only

Horizontal blinds only ✗ Alexa and Google Assistant require SmartHome Bridge

If you’re confident with a little DIY and don’t want to shell out on brand-new smart blinds, the MySmartBlinds Automation Kit makes it easy to retrofit existing blinds. This Bluetooth-enabled kit comes with a solar panel, much like the standard MySmartBlinds, so you can keep your blinds charged using the sun. In others words, no tangled wires and no potential hazards to trip over.

The MySmartBlinds Automation Kit is designed to fit most 2 to 2.5-inch horizontal blinds. The included solar panel can easily be fitted to the blinds using the adjustable clips provided, and the adhesive backing on the manual control switch makes it simple to install. If you still want to be able to control your blinds manually, there’s a hook that allows you to attach your blind’s tilt wand without fuss.

Using the iPhone or Android app, you can set personalized schedules to tilt blinds open and close at certain times or days of the week. Adding new events via the app, editing existing schedules, or enabling energy savings is easy. You can even name individual rooms and group your blinds for added convenience.

Like MySmartBlinds, the MySmartBlinds Automation Kit works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. However, this is only possible with the additional purchase of the Tilt Bridge, as it’s not included in the kit. But, if you’re happy enough with the app, spending extra is unnecessary if you don’t really need it.

