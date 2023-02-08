If you feel like your car needs a bit of a tech upgrade, consider adding the Kenwood DMX1037S digital media receiver. The 10-inch infotainment system is currently on sale for $1,249.99 ($300 off), making it the perfect time to maximize your efficiency on the road. The multifunction receiver adds a host of convenient features to your car, like adding a tablet to your dashboard.

The Kenwood DMX1037S allows you to add touchscreen functionality to your dashboard by replacing your current media center setup. The floating display comes packed with a familiar smartphone interface, with access to and compatibility with Bluetooth, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. Installing this 10-inch high-definition screen turns your dash into an information center that includes weather updates, GPS navigation, music via apps like Spotify, and more. Connecting your smartphone via Bluetooth, you can also use the SiriusXM tuner app or boot up Kenwood’s built-in radio tuner to play even more of your favorite songs. Keep in mind, though, that the receiver doesn’t play physical media like CDs.

Select Android phones can connect to the DMX1037S via wireless or wired screen mirroring. Plug your device in to charge it and still have access to the essentials, including phone calls, text messages, and music while it charges. For full control over what displays on the screen, use the rear USB-A or HDMI input. There are also four camera inputs to link your backup and dash cams. The Kenwood DMX1037S adds a lot of convenience to your vehicle, so long as your dash supports and fits the media receiver. Before purchasing, check to see if your car or truck is compatible with the device.

Kenwood’s DMX1037S digital media receiver can enhance your driving experience with a host of features that turn your dash into an entertainment and information center. Take advantage of this limited-time $300-off sale to bring the device home for $1,2499.99, and elevate your time on the road with safety features, expansive music options, and so much more.