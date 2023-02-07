Microsoft announced a major update to Bing earlier today with AI-powered features, a bit like ChatGPT. The company also revealed a visual update coming to Microsoft Edge, and some new Bing integration.

Microsoft has been updating many applications to fit in better with the design of Windows 11, but Edge has been left out of the changes — until now. The revamped look has more rounded corners, the profile icon has moved to the top-left corner, and tabs are now detached floating buttons from the address bar. Now the tabs look a lot like Firefox’s tabs… but nothing like the tabs in File Explorer, Notepad, or other Windows 11 apps. Oh well.

The primary focus with the redesign is deeper integration with Bing and its upcoming AI features. There’s a new Bing button on the right side (where the profile icon used to sit), which opens the sidebar with a chat window. There are also shortcuts for generating text, checking information about the current site, and other functions. The other sidebar features, like the Outlook shortcut, are still there.

Microsoft said in a blog post, “With the Edge Sidebar, you can ask for a summary of a lengthy financial report to get the key takeaways — and then use the chat function to ask for a comparison to a competing company’s financials and automatically put it in a table. You can also ask Edge to help you compose content, such as a LinkedIn post, by giving it a few prompts to get you started. After that, you can ask it to help you update the tone, format and length of the post. Edge can understand the web page you’re on and adapts accordingly.”

It’s not clear when the new Edge will roll out to everyone. Microsoft may limit testing until the connected Bing features are ready for widespread use.