What to Look For in a Galaxy S23 Case in 2023

If you’re upgrading from the Samsung Galaxy S22 to the S23, unfortunately you can’t use your old case. While the two phones look similar, they have enough differences that you’ll need a new case.

The first thing you’ll want to consider when looking for a case to protect your Galaxy S23 is what kind of form factor you need. How are you using your phone? Are you looking for a case with a built-in stand for watching videos? Do you want a case that doubles as a wallet?

You’ll also want to consider just how much protection you require. If your phone mostly stays in your pocket until you’re home or at the office, you probably won’t need the same rugged phone case someone who works outdoors would need.

The form factor and amount of protection you need will largely dictate the material the case is made from, but not always. For example, if you’re looking for a classy look, you might want a leather case. On the other hand, you may want a case with a matte finish for better grip.

While some cases feature support for wireless charging, not all of them do. For the most part, if a case supports wireless charging, the manufacturer will mention that. If a case doesn’t explicitly mention that it supports wireless charging, don’t expect it to.

Finally, there’s the finish. The form factor decides how much of the phone you’ll see under the case, but if you want to see your phone, you can opt for a clear case. Other cases come in different colors, letting you choose the one that speaks most to you.

Note: The cases below will only fit the standard Samsung Galaxy S23 model. They will not fit on the S23 Plus or Ultra. Have a different model? Check out our best Galaxy cases roundup to find what you need!

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the differences between the Galaxy S23 models? – The Galaxy S23 has a 6.1-inch and the Galaxy Plus has a 6.6-inch display, both AMOLED, and both use the same triple-camera array. The Galaxy S23 Ultra has a 6.8-inch display and a four-camera setup on the back. Does the Galaxy S23 have a headphone jack? + Like the Galaxy S22 before it, the Galaxy S23 does not have a 3.5mm headphone jack. That said, you can use wireless headphones with an adapter Does the Galaxy S23 have a microSD slot? + Unfortunately, the Samsung Galaxy S23 doesn’t have a microSD slot, unlike the S22. How do I turn off the Galaxy S23? + Press and hold the side and volume down buttons to turn the Galaxy S23 off. If you’re still having trouble, check out our guide on how to turn off Samsung Galaxy phones

Pros ✓ Slim fit doesn't add bulk

Slim fit doesn't add bulk ✓ Anti-slip finish helps you keep your grip

Anti-slip finish helps you keep your grip ✓ Good drop protection Cons ✗ Limited color options

If you’re looking for solid protection for your phone and a slim fit that doesn’t add much bulk, the Spigen Liquid Air Case is a great option.

The design of the case looks nice, but it’s also functional. Those triangle shapes give the surface of the case an anti-slip finish—which means your phone is less likely to sail across the concrete the next time you fish it out of your pocket.

Raised bezels on the front and rear protect both your screen and the glass on the camera lenses from damage. The case is made out of a flexible material, which means that the squared-off edges still offer plenty of protection from drops. That flexibility also makes fitting your phone into the case much easier than cases with rigid frames.

The Spigen Liquid Air Designed for Galaxy S23 Case is available in Matte Black and Abyss Green finishes.

Best Budget Galaxy S23 Case: Caseology Parallax

Pros ✓ Excellent protection for the price

Excellent protection for the price ✓ Unique pattern helps you hold onto your phone

Unique pattern helps you hold onto your phone ✓ Compatible with wireless chargers Cons ✗ Colors don't match the S23's finish options

Choosing a budget case for your phone can be tricky because the cheaper you get, the less likely you can tell if a case brand is quality. That’s no problem with the Caseology Parallax, since the company has been around for years and has a great reputation.

The Parallax comes with a unique-looking pattern on the back. The company calls this a 3D Hexa Cube Design, which lets you easily hold onto the phone. A textured Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) grip on the edges helps you keep from dropping your phone, as well.

Caseology doesn’t mention any specific drop test numbers but does say that the case is “certified with military-grade protection” on its Amazon page. It also features support for wireless charging, which is always nice to know.

The Caseology Parallax Designed for Samsung Galaxy S23 comes in three color varieties: Matte Black, Burgundy, and Midnight Green.

Pros ✓ Slots for up to nine cards

Slots for up to nine cards ✓ Zippered money pocket keeps your cash safe

Zippered money pocket keeps your cash safe ✓ Comes in several colors Cons ✗ Not real leather

If you’re carrying your phone around already, do you really need to carry a wallet as well? Not if you’ve got a wallet case like the XcaseBar Wallet Case.

Looking at the wallet features, the XcaseBar features a pocket to hold cash, plus nine card slots, which is more than you’ll find in many wallet cases. The case also has RFID shielding, meaning you can feel safer about your card information.

Another aspect of the case that you don’t often see in other cases is the zipper on the money compartment. If you never feel safe carrying money in other wallet-style cases, you should feel better here, since the zipper guarantees that you can keep your cash safe.

While the case has a leather look, it isn’t real leather. This isn’t automatically negative or positive; instead, it depends on what you’re looking for (and there is a leather wallet case if faux leather is a dealbreaker). On the other hand, it does mean it’s available in seven different color varieties, including Blue Green, Light Coffee, Wine Red, and more.

Best Rugged Galaxy S23 Case: UAG Monarch Case

Pros ✓ Drop tested from 20 feet

Drop tested from 20 feet ✓ Supports most wireless chargers

Supports most wireless chargers ✓ Plenty of finish options Cons ✗ Bulky

Most people only need minor protection for their phones. If you’re taking your phone into heavy-duty areas or just rough on phones, you need a rugged case like the UAG’s Monarch Case.

You can tell simply by looking at this case that it’s built like a tank. It has five layers of protection, including UAG’s armor frame, a shock-resistant core, and a layer of carbon fiber or leather, depending on which finish you choose. The case is military-grade drop tested from 20 feet, as well.

Despite the relatively bulky size of the case, you don’t have to worry about it getting in the way of wireless charging. While it isn’t universally compatible, Urban Armor Gear says that the case is compatible with most third-party wireless chargers.

Not only does this case offer major protection, but it comes in a wide variety of finishes: Carbon Fiber, Crimson, Kevlar Black, and Silver.

Pros ✓ Raised bezels offer extra screen and camera protection

Raised bezels offer extra screen and camera protection ✓ Material won't yellow over time

Material won't yellow over time ✓ Compatible with wireless chargers Cons ✗ Transparent look isn't for everyone

If you want to admire your phone’s design while keeping it protected, a clear case is your best bet. The okzilla 360 All-Round Clear Case combines a clear finish with some great features, making it a perfect choice.

The 360 All-Round Clear Case uses a combination of soft TPU and a harder transparent frame to give your phone more protection. Raised bezels protect the screen and the camera lens from potential damage when you set the phone down.

Transparent cases tend to have two major issues: they attract fingerprints, and they can turn yellow over time. This case addresses both concerns, with a fingerprint-resistant design and material that okzilla says won’t turn yellowish.

In addition to being transparent, the case is also quite slim, meaning you won’t notice extra bulk with okzilla’s case.

Best Thin Galaxy S23 Case: Spigen Thin Fit

Pros ✓ Slim fit means a better fit in your pocket

Slim fit means a better fit in your pocket ✓ Matte coating helps your grip

Matte coating helps your grip ✓ Scratch-resistant Cons ✗ No color options

If you don’t want to opt for a completely transparent case, a thin case still lets you enjoy the shape and feel of your phone. The Spigen Thin Fit is a perfect combination of slim fit, lightweight build, and plenty of protection.

This case uses a hybrid polycarbonate and TPU material to add drop protection to the S23 without bulk. The case also uses the same Air Cushion Technology that Spigen uses in the Liquid Air case we also recommend as the best case overall.

Instead of leaving holes for the buttons, Spigen added tactile buttons to the Thin Fit. These provide a much better feel when adjusting the volume and using other buttons than many alternative cases on the market. It can take some getting used to, but it doesn’t take long.

The plastic composite is scratch-resistant, so the case should keep its good looks for quite some time to boot.

Pros ✓ Made from real leather

Made from real leather ✓ Multiple color options

Multiple color options ✓ Magnetic closure Cons ✗ No apparent wireless charging support

We’ve already looked at one wallet case, but what if you’re looking for something more premium? The Snakehive Vintage Wallet for Samsung Galaxy S23 offers plenty of functionality and protection, plus it’s made from real leather.

The case is made from European Nubuck leather, which has a more suede-like look and feel. This gives the case a soft, luxurious feel you won’t find in many other wallet cases, even those made from real leather.

This wallet-style case features three card slots and a separate money compartment. A magnetic closure helps the wallet stay closed, so you don’t need to worry about fastening a snap or button.

Even though the Snakehive Vintage Wallet is made of real leather, but it’s available in six different finish varieties. This includes Black, Brown, Plum, and more.

