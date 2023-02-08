How-To Geek Deals featuring Samsung, Google, and Sony
Samsung, Google, Sony

Valentine’s Day is next week, and whether you’re looking to pick up some tech gadgets for yourself or your significant other, we’ve got some great deals for you to consider. Offers feature savings on some of our favorite gadgets, including the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones, Google Pixel Buds Pro, Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD with 4TB of storage, and more.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones For $348 ($51.99 Off)

Girl listening to music on Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones
Sony

When it comes to over-the-ear noise-canceling headphones, Sony has this category on lock, so it should be no surprise that the WH-1000XM5 headphones are phenomenal, especially at a new all-time-low price. Earning a solid 9/10 in our official review, along with a coveted Editor’s Choice badge of 2022, these headphones offer best-in-class active noise cancelation, superb sound quality for both music and phone calls, LDAC support for high-quality wireless performance, and they’re exceptionally comfortable, which is good since you’ll never want to take them off.

Sony WH-1000XM5

Google Pixel Buds Pro For $149.99 ($50 Off)

Google Pixel Buds Pro in a woman's ear
Google

Google’s first-party earbuds have had a complicated past riddled with hits and misses ever since the earliest iteration in 2017. Each version, however, learned from the mistakes of its predecessor and has since evolved into something that can compete with big brands like Apple, Bose, and more. The newest Pixel Buds Pro are easily a fantastic pair of Android-focused earbuds that boast solid sound quality, great active noise cancelation, a comfortable fit, and wireless charging, all of which earned them an 8/10 in our official review.

Pixel Buds Pro

Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD 4TB For $349.99 ($80 Off)

Samsung T7 Shield SSD sitting beside a laptop
Samsung

Samsung’s rugged T7 Shield portable SSD is a must-have for just about anyone who needs additional removable storage. It’s not just great on the performance front, with a massive 4TB of storage plus read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s, but it’s also physically designed to withstand the test of time. Its durable exterior is water- and dust-resistant with an IP65 rating, it can withstand a 9.8-foot drop, and its exterior rubber coating dissipates heat for improved performance. Whether you travel often and need a portable SSD that can take a beating, or you just want to keep your files safe in case of an accidental spill, the T7 Shield is the solution you’re looking for.

T7 Shield SSD

More Deals This Week

Person pulling a Amazon Kindle 2022 out of their bag
Amazon

Need more gadgets and gift ideas for Valentine’s Day? Here are some additional deals we found on the web this week.

Amazon KindleTab S8 UltraLenovo Smart ClockWestern Digital SSDSamsung SSDRazer Huntsman Keyboard

 

READ NEXT
Profile Photo for Zach Laidlaw Zach Laidlaw
Zach Laidlaw is the Sponsored Content Manager, HTG Deals Wrangler, and Cloud Gaming Writer for How-To Geek. He has nearly a decade of experience in the marketing industry, tech/gaming media, and working directly for Apple and Samsung. Authoring hundreds of articles throughout his career, Zach has introduced millions of readers to exciting new products and services through thoughtful, informative, and engaging content.
Read Full Bio »