Valentine’s Day is next week, and whether you’re looking to pick up some tech gadgets for yourself or your significant other, we’ve got some great deals for you to consider. Offers feature savings on some of our favorite gadgets, including the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones, Google Pixel Buds Pro, Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD with 4TB of storage, and more.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones For $348 ($51.99 Off)

When it comes to over-the-ear noise-canceling headphones, Sony has this category on lock, so it should be no surprise that the WH-1000XM5 headphones are phenomenal, especially at a new all-time-low price. Earning a solid 9/10 in our official review, along with a coveted Editor’s Choice badge of 2022, these headphones offer best-in-class active noise cancelation, superb sound quality for both music and phone calls, LDAC support for high-quality wireless performance, and they’re exceptionally comfortable, which is good since you’ll never want to take them off.

Google Pixel Buds Pro For $149.99 ($50 Off)

Google’s first-party earbuds have had a complicated past riddled with hits and misses ever since the earliest iteration in 2017. Each version, however, learned from the mistakes of its predecessor and has since evolved into something that can compete with big brands like Apple, Bose, and more. The newest Pixel Buds Pro are easily a fantastic pair of Android-focused earbuds that boast solid sound quality, great active noise cancelation, a comfortable fit, and wireless charging, all of which earned them an 8/10 in our official review.

Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD 4TB For $349.99 ($80 Off)

Samsung’s rugged T7 Shield portable SSD is a must-have for just about anyone who needs additional removable storage. It’s not just great on the performance front, with a massive 4TB of storage plus read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s, but it’s also physically designed to withstand the test of time. Its durable exterior is water- and dust-resistant with an IP65 rating, it can withstand a 9.8-foot drop, and its exterior rubber coating dissipates heat for improved performance. Whether you travel often and need a portable SSD that can take a beating, or you just want to keep your files safe in case of an accidental spill, the T7 Shield is the solution you’re looking for.

More Deals This Week

Need more gadgets and gift ideas for Valentine’s Day? Here are some additional deals we found on the web this week.