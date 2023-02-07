Since its inception, OnePlus has always released its phones in the US, and since the OnePlus 6T, carriers like T-Mobile have sold its phones. The OnePlus 11 has been announced, and it’s a big step forward — but also a step back in terms of US support.
The OnePlus 11 has been unveiled globally after an initial reveal in China, and it might be a contender for the best Android phone. For starters, it has a 6.67-inch QHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, as well as up to 80W charging and 16GB of RAM. We also get a 50MP rear camera setup with Hasselblad branding, ensuring you’ll get a top-notch experience if you choose to buy this smartphone.
The bad news, however, is that OnePlus has ended its year-long partnership with T-Mobile, which won’t carry the OnePlus 11. This is a setback for US support as it means that it will only be sold unlocked, something that could prove tricky for US buyers as it means support on carriers could be a hit-or-miss thing. As a reminder, OnePlus is currently operating as essentially a sub-brand of OPPO, a China-based smartphone maker that doesn’t have a presence of its own in the United States.
You’ll be able to buy the OnePlus 11 starting at $699.
- › The Best Earbuds for iPhone Fans Just Hit Their Lowest Price
- › Microsoft Is Transforming Bing Into an AI Search Engine
- › How to Block or Unblock Someone on TikTok
- › Microsoft Edge Is Getting AI Chat and a New Look on Windows
- › The AirPods Pro Has New Competition: The OnePlus Buds Pro 2
- › Got a Roku? You Can Get 6 Months of Free DoorDash DashPass