OnePlus might be best known for selling smartphones, but the company also offers accessories like headphones and smartwatches. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is now official, and it’s aiming to compete with the best wireless earbuds.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is a new pair of in-ear wireless earbuds, with most of the features you would expect from a premium option. Active noise cancelling (ANC) is supported, there’s a transparency mode for when you need to hear your surroundings, and OnePlus included IP55 water and dust resistance on the earbuds. The charging case has a lower IPX4 rating, but can power up through the USB Type-C port or Qi wireless charging.

This time around, OnePlus is focusing on extensive tuning and dual drivers (11mm and 6mm) to provide enhanced sound. The company says it has worked with Danish sound company Dynaudio for better tuning, and there are three EQ options to choose from in the app. There’s also a spatial audio feature, but it only works when paired to a OnePlus 11 and only with specific apps, so that won’t be a relevant feature for most people.

OnePlus is claiming nine hours of battery life with ANC off, or six hours with ANC on, which is similar to most other premium wireless earbuds. The charging case extends that to 39 hours with ANC off and 25 hours with ANC on, before you need to plug it in or set it on a wireless charging pad.

You can buy the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 for $179 from the company’s online store. There are two colors available — “Eternal Green” and “Titan Black.”