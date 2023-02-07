Roku loves a good cross-brand promotion, and this time around, the streaming company is partnering with DoorDash to give away six free months of the premium DashPass subscription.

Roku has announced a partnership with DoorDash, a popular food delivery platform, to offer six free months of the DashPass subscription to people with eligible Roku accounts. DashPass normally costs $9.99 per month, and includes no delivery fees and reduced service fees on orders over $12 (or grocery orders of $25 or more), priority customer support, and select exclusive promotions.

The offer is available to anyone with a Roku account with a linked device, so if you have a Roku TV, streaming device, or even smart home product, you should be good to go. However, like many free trials, it’s only available to new DoorDash users or anyone who hasn’t had DashPass in over six months.

It’s also worth noting that the trial will auto-renew after six months for $9.99 per month. You can’t cancel it ahead of time (you immediately lose the trial), so if you want to avoid being charged at all, set a reminder or mark the date on a calendar to cancel the trial a day or two before it ends. After you sign up, you can see the last day of the trial (and cancel it) from the manage subscription page. Ideally, set up the reminder in a cloud service that will notify you on all your devices, so you don’t miss it.