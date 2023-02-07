The 2nd Gen AirPods Pro is Apple’s best pair of in-ear earbuds, with fantastic integration with Apple devices and great active noise cancellation (ANC). Now you can buy a pair for the best price yet.

This is Apple’s best pair of wireless earbuds, with an in-ear design for better noise isolation, and support for active noise cancellation (ANC). The sound quality is excellent, and it can charge over Lightning or MagSafe wireless charging. It was priced at $249 when it was first released in 2022, but is now on sale for $200 at multiple stores, matching the previous all-time low price.

Apple AirPods work best with Apple’s own devices, like iPhones, iPads, and Mac computers, but they are traditional Bluetooth earbuds. If you have a Windows PC or another device with Bluetooth, the earbuds should have no problem connecting to them — you just lose platform-specific features like Siri integration.

If you use an Apple device most of the time, and don’t mind the Lightning connector (no USB-C here), the AirPods Pro is one of the best wireless earbuds you can get. However, if you mostly use Android devices or Windows PCs, you’ll probably be better served by other options.