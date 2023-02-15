9/10 ? 1 - Does not work

2 - Barely functional

3 - Severely lacking in most areas

4 - Functions, but has numerous issues

5 - Fine yet leaves a lot to be desired

6 - Good enough to buy on sale

7 - Great and worth purchasing

8 - Fantastic, approaching best-in-class

9 - Best-in-class

10 - Borderline perfection Rating: Price: $1,999

Whether you’re looking for a reliable temporary power source or the best solution to going off the grid, BLUETTI’s AC200MAX Expandable Power Station is a fantastic choice with two major caveats—price and size.

I wasn’t quite expecting the heft of the AC200MAX when I first went to move it, but all 61.9 pounds (28.1kg) are worth the space they take up. There were no major weather disasters or power outages during my time with the sizable power station, but I still found plenty of uses for it. Five AC outlets, five different USB ports, two wireless charging pads, and five DC outlets gave me quite a bit to tinker with, and with an office and garage full of devices constantly in need of charging, I was delighted by how much I could keep powered at once.

As a stationary unit for emergency situations, the AC200MAX excels in its efficiency and multiple input and output connections. However, the space it takes up and how cumbersome it is to travel with make it less attractive as a casual unit to take camping or on long drives to isolated locations.

Here's What We Like Large battery capacity

Quick and efficient charging

Handles multiple inputs well

Can be improved upon with solar panels and batteries And What We Don't Very heavy and cumbersome

Rather expensive

Wireless charging was a little fickle

How-To Geek's expert reviewers go hands-on with each product we review. We put every piece of hardware through hours of testing in the real world and run them through benchmarks in our lab. We never accept payment to endorse or review a product and never aggregate other people’s reviews. Read more >>

Overall Design: Sleek and Premium

As I unpacked the AC200MAX from its freight packaging, I expected to unravel something very industrial-looking, like an old-school metallic gas generator. I had forgotten that we had swapped out those gas-powered clunkers for sleek power units that you actually wouldn’t mind having on display in your home if needed.

The AC200MAX is a sizable and, if you’re unfamiliar with power stations, intimidating unit marked by surprising simplicity. There’s a small metal power button on the face, 14 rubber port covers, and one plastic cap. Everything is clearly labeled, so there’s no guessing game when the lights go out, and the small 2.75-inch by 3.75-inch LED touchscreen is easy to read in low-light situations.

Admittedly, I was a little scared of the AC200MAX at first because it looks and feels as expensive as it is.

A Little Too Hefty for Travel

Capacity: 2,048Wh (51.2V/40Ah)

2,048Wh (51.2V/40Ah) Weight: 61.9lbs (28.1kg)

61.9lbs (28.1kg) Dimensions: 16.5 x 11 x 15.2in (42 x 28 x 38.65cm)

The most significant issue you may run into with the AC200MAX is its impressive heft. It’s not exactly lightweight, coming in at just over 60lbs (28kg). That’s far from too heavy, but if you’re taking it on the road and plan to stop often, dragging it in and out of storage may get tiresome. And that’s if you can find a storage spot for the portable generator, as its 16.5 x 11 x 15.2-inch frame is anything but compact.

One thing you can take solace in is that it’s durable. I didn’t put it through a durability test, but I imagine the hard plastic case would withstand being tossed about a trunk if you went offroading.

Efficiency and Charging Ports

AC Outlets: 1 x 120V/30A, 4 x 120V/20A

1 x 120V/30A, 4 x 120V/20A DC Outlets: 1 x 12V/30A (RV), 1 x 12V/10A (Car), 2 x 12V/10A (5.5mm)

1 x 12V/30A (RV), 1 x 12V/10A (Car), 2 x 12V/10A (5.5mm) USB-A Ports: 2 x 5V/3A, 2 x 18W

2 x 5V/3A, 2 x 18W USB-C Port: 1 x 100W

1 x 100W Wireless Charging: 2 x 15W

As impressive as the physicality of the power station is, the real draw is what you can do with it. I didn’t find myself in any survivalist scenario or out camping in the middle of the desert, so my test of the AC200MAX was strictly home-based. Regardless, I still found myself loving what I could do with it.

There are 13 different output ports, including two 12V/10A and one 12V/30A DC ports, a USB-C 100W, two USB-A 5V/DC, and two USB-A 18W ports, two wireless charging pads, and five 100 to 110V/2000W AC outlets. While each plug works as you’d expect, the wireless charging can be erratic. Even without a case, the two iPhones I tested stopped and started charging two or three times before settling in. Testing the pads the following night, only one side gave me trouble.

I posted the BLUETTI AC200MAX in my office for a week and tried my hardest to push it and use every output, but I didn’t have enough mice, smartphones, computers, and portable battery packs to stress it. In fact, each peripheral, despite being plugged in all at once, charged at double the rate as when plugged into the wall outlet. So, to see how far I could take the still near-fully charged portable station, I started to integrate some heavier hitters.

The 48V13Ah Lithium ebike battery, two desktop computers, a laptop, and a 55-inch television all increased the wattage output, but still very slowly chipped away at the power station’s LiFePO4 (lithium iron phosphate) battery.

I contemplated dragging a household appliance into the equation, but that seemed like overkill just to satisfy my childlike, giddy need to prove that the 2,048Wh (5.2V, 40Ah) capacity BLUETTI advertised was no exaggeration.

The battery stood up well against my barrage of gadgetry. And despite only pulling a max of about 500W at one time, I am confident that a fully charged BLUETTI power station would be a decent backup power source whether you’re stuck in a storm or escaping the world for a bit. Because of its size, you likely won’t take it to the park should you decide to work outside with your laptop, as some of BLUETTI’s marketing suggests, but the option is there if you need that portable power source.

The Best Portable Chargers of 2023 Best Portable Charger Overall Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 Portable Charger Best Budget Portable Charger Iniu Portable Charger Best Portable Charger for Laptops Omni 20 Portable Charger Best Portable Solar Charger Goal Zero Nomad 7 Portable Charger Best Rugged Portable Charger Techsmarter 20,000mAh Rugged Power Bank Best Small Portable Charger Anker 321 PowerCore 5K Best Portable Charger for iPhone Mophie Snap+ Portable Charger

Getting the Most Out of Your AC200MAX

AC Input: 500W

500W Solar Input: 900W maximum

900W maximum Car Input: 12/24v from cigarette lighter port

12/24v from cigarette lighter port Max Input: 1,400W

After tinkering with as much as I possibly could, I can confidently say the AC200MAX is something I’d want around in an emergency scenario. Via the included AC adapter, it only took two hours to charge the pack from the 50% charge it was at when I received it, and there are so many other ways to keep it running. If you’re exploring the great outdoors and need to give the station a little juice, a standard car outlet will give it enough to run the essentials in upwards of 10 hours.

However, if you spring for some of the extras, you can cut the recharge time down to just a couple of hours. If you need just a little more out of the AC200MAX, the BLUETTI PV350 Solar Panel can plug right into the station and deliver 350W of power. Connect up to three panels together for even more efficient charging.

The BLUETTI AC200MAX also allows you to connect two additional expansion batteries, like the 3,072Wh B300 and 2,048Wh B230 models. While more power isn’t a bad thing, like the AC200MAX, none of these attachments and expansions are all that convenient to transport or inexpensive. Unless you’re packing an RV or a large pickup, even just the AC200MAX could be too big for any extensive travel.

The BLUETTI App

Adding another layer of convenience is the official BLUETTI app (available on iPhone and Android). It’s about as simple as an app can get, giving you access to the display’s primary readout. You can turn the DC and AC output on and off, check the power station’s battery level, and see how your external batteries are holding up.

Connecting to the app takes just a few seconds, and it’s all done through Bluetooth, so there’s no need to link through a home network. It doesn’t change the experience too much, but it’s nice to have the option to control the station remotely should it be out of reach.

Should You Buy the BLUETTI AC200MAX Expandable Power Station?

As a stationary, at-home backup power supply unit, BLUETTI’s AC200MAX Expandable Power Station excels. Its numerous output ports and charging options should be enough to power or charge the essentials in the event of an emergency. It’s big and clunky to move around, but going from a storage spot at home to a central location is certainly doable.

If you’re looking to take it on the road, bring it along for an excursion, or use it to power an outdoor affair, you may have to consider if you have the space for it. It’s a fairly big device, and its weight can be a deterrent. Fortunately, if you do take it along—especially with a few of its add-ons like the solar panels—you can get a great deal of use out of it. In fact, if you do use solar panels and external batteries, you could remain off the grid for quite some time as the power station is rated for over 3,500 life cycles.

I do feel everyone, especially if you’re in a region at risk of inclement weather, should have the AC200MAX at home, charged and ready to go. It’s a great backup system to keep your household running during a blackout until power is restored and can help mitigate things like loss of food when the refrigerator dies.

Despite looking and feeling like an advanced piece of equipment, the AC200MAX is so easy to use. The LED screen is user-friendly and doesn’t throw too much at you. You can view DC and AC output reports, check any system alarms that may have sounded, and adjust visual and display settings.

The AC200MAX is a big, incredibly useful device with conveniences that only further enhance its functionality and appeal. It’s expensive, but if you’ve ever been without power for any amount of time, you know the price tag is more than worth it.