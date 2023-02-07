Apple fans can get their hands on the best audio experience for their favorite devices for only $199.99 ($50 off) until February 12. The new and discounted Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) improves on the original release with the proprietary H2 chip, ensuring these wireless earbuds remain the best option for Apple users.

Released in September 2022, the Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation earbuds may look similar to their predecessor, but they’re far from a direct copy. The newer model features a redesigned amplifier and driver, and it runs on the latest H2 processor for even better sound on all Apple devices. With the H2 chip, Apple improved the battery life by 33% so you can enjoy your favorite songs for longer. Double the Active Noise Cancellation drowns out the world so you’ll have fewer interruptions, while Adaptive Transparency allows you to minimize just the harsher sounds like sirens without silencing everything.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) Enjoy subtle and significant enhancements to the Apple AirPods Pro with this 2nd generation release, powered by Apple's H2 processor.

The quick connectivity between the Apple AirPods Pro and your iPhone means pairing is as easy as ever. Simply open the included charging case near your phone and follow the on-screen prompts that pop up. The upgrade to Bluetooth 5.3 establishes a more secure connection faster, and a more intuitive, iCloud-controlled system makes swapping between devices much easier. You have more control over your listening experience, especially thanks to the touch controls. With a gesture from your finger, you can do anything from adjusting the volume to answering and ending calls.

With everything the Apple AirPod Pro (2nd generation) offers Apple fans, it will be hard to find a better option for your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, especially at an all-time-low price of $199.99 ($50 off). The latest earbuds even improve upon your comfort with a third, extra-small set of silicone tips.