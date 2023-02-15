To enable profile views, open your TikTok profile, tap the hamburger menu, and go to Settings and Privacy > Privacy > Profile Views. Turn on the "Profile View History" option, and you can then view your profile visitors by visiting Inbox > Profile Views.

By turning on profile views, you can see who has viewed your TikTok profile. Enabling the feature also means others can see that you’ve visited their profile. Let’s see how to turn this feature on (and off) in the TikTok app on your iPhone, iPad, and Android phone.

Can You See Who Viewed Your TikTok Profile?

Yes, you can absolutely see who’s viewed your TikTok profile by turning on the profile views option. However, to enable the feature, you must meet its minimum requirements.

To enable profile views, you must be at least 16 years or older and have fewer than 5,000 followers. If you don’t meet these requirements because you entered the wrong birthdate while creating your account, you can change your age on TikTok.

After enabling profile views, you’ll only see the people who’ve visited your profile in the past 30 days. You also won’t be able to see every visitor; users must have enabled the profile views option in their own account for them to appear on your history page. That also means that you’ll appear in their profile visit history when you turn on the feature, so keep your privacy in mind as you proceed.

How to Enable Profile Views on TikTok

To enable profile views, launch the TikTok app on your phone, then select “Profile” in the bottom-right corner.

On the profile page, in the top-right corner, tap the hamburger menu (three horizontal lines) and choose “Settings and Privacy.”

Select “Privacy.”

Scroll to the bottom and choose “Profile Views.”

Toggle on the “Profile View History” option.

How to See Who Viewed Your TikTok Profile

To see who’s viewed your profile, launch TikTok on your phone and select “Inbox” in the bottom bar.

On the “Inbox” page, tap “Profile Views.”

A list of people who’ve visited your profile in the past 30 days will appear. Note that the users who have profile view history turned off in their account won’t appear on this list, even if they’ve visited your profile page.

How to Disable Profile Views on TikTok

To toggle off profile views (so you don’t appear on others’ profile history page and also disable your history page), launch TikTok and select “Profile” at the bottom.

In the top-right corner, tap the hamburger menu (three horizontal lines) and choose “Settings and Privacy.”

Navigate to Privacy > Profile Views.

Turn off “Profile View History.”

And the feature is now disabled. While you’re protecting your privacy, you may also want to lean how to clear your TikTok watch history or delete your entire TikTok account.

Why Don’t I Have Profile Views on TikTok?

There may be a few reasons you don’t see any users on your profile history page even after enabling the feature.

One is that you’re younger than 16 years and/or have more than 5,000 followers. In this case, TikTok won’t let you see your profile visit history at all. Another reason may be that nobody has accessed your profile in the past 30 days.

The third possible reason is that the users who’ve visited your profile don’t have the profile views option turned on in their account. In this case, they won’t appear on your history page. You can verify if the feature is working by asking someone you know (and who’s definitely enabled profile views) to check out your profile and then see if they appear on your history page.

And that’s how you find out who’s been checking you out on TikTok. Very handy!

