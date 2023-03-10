What to Look for in an Action Camera in 2023

One of the most important things to consider when buying an action cam is what you’ll use it for. With so many designs, price points, and features on offer it’s easy to find something that fits your desired usage and budget.

The general ease of use should also influence your decision since some cameras (like the GoPro) offer more polished mobile apps and cloud storage services, while other brands can provide a more barebones but budget-friendly experience.

All the cameras featured below offer at least 4K video, with many exceeding this. Frame rate is another thing you’ll want to consider, with many cameras offering 60 and 120 fps (frames per second) in 4K and higher resolutions. Shooting at a higher resolution provides smoother action and allows you to slow your footage down for smooth slow-motion video.

Pricier cameras come with front-facing screens, which gives you more options in terms of vlogging and travel photography for framing your shot. If you’re primarily looking for a camera mounted on a helmet, chest strap, mountain bike, or the outside of a vehicle, you might want to save money and weight by opting for something without a screen altogether. Don’t worry—mobile apps often let you frame the camera and quickly review your settings.

Cost is another big consideration. If you don’t need the latest and greatest, you might be able to save a few hundred dollars by opting for last year’s big thing. If you’re going to be putting your camera somewhere risky then you might want to spend even less than this on an off-brand camera that shoots decent footage but that won’t make you wince when you drop it off a cliff.

If possible, use any cameras you’re interested in, or at the very least review the footage before you buy so you know what to expect. Remember that not all cameras are waterproof without underwater housing, but most of the more expensive models are.

The GoPro HERO10 Black is what we think is the best action camera you can get, but it isn’t the latest camera from the brand, nor does it necessarily have the most advanced features. What this older GoPro does offer, however, is a good balance between up-front cost, image quality, and usability, making it great for most people.

This GoPro camera can record up to 5.3K video at 60 frames per second, or if you’re prepared to drop to 4K, you can shoot at 120 frames per second. You can also shoot still images at up to a 23-megapixel resolution, even while shooting video. The camera features GoPro’s excellent HyperSmooth 4.0 video stabilization feature, which can replace a dedicated gimbal in many circumstances.

You also get the full gamut of features that make GoPro cameras so attractive, including class-leading durability, waterproofing down to 33 feet (10 meters), TimeWarp time-lapse mode, compatibility with GoPro’s Quik editing app, wireless transfer, looped recording, scheduled capture, live streaming, voice activation, and compatibility with a huge range of mounts and accessories.

Finally, you can expand your GoPro with a range of aftermarket bolt-ons, including the Max Lens Mod for better stabilization, Media Mod for better microphones and an HDMI port, and the Display Mod for vlogging with a larger flip-up screen. Of course, these all come with an additional cost, but the customization is great if you want to use your HERO10 Black for something specific.

You’ll find AKASO’s name all over the web regarding recommendations for affordable action cameras, and the AKASO V50 Elite is the top of the range. Unlike cheaper cameras in this price range, the V50 Elite can record in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second—usually, cameras in this range are limited to 30 frames per second. This allows you to reduce footage by 50% to get usable video for 24p or 30 fps projects.

The camera has a 2-inch touch screen on the back, includes voice control, and can be submerged up to 130 feet with the included underwater case. It also features image stabilization, but its use is limited to 30 frames per second in 4K and 2.7K resolution. Image quality is good for most applications, though the drop in quality will be noticeable compared to GoPro, DJI, and cameras at a high price point, as expected.

The beauty of a budget action camera is that you take less of a financial hit if the unthinkable happens. That’s not to say the AKASO isn’t built tough, more that if you drop it off a cliff, it’ll cost a lot less to replace.

Unfortunately, things aren’t as smooth as the leading brands regarding the broader ecosystem, particularly software like mobile apps and cloud storage. AKASO hits the sweet spot for price and application and is also compatible with the now industry-standard GoPro mount.

If size is a deciding factor when choosing an action camera, the GoPro HERO11 Black Mini is a solid choice. The camera offers the same excellent performance as the full-fat GoPro HERO11 Black in a smaller, lighter package. That means you get the same 5.3K video at 60 frames per second, 4K at 120 frames per second, and the improved HERO11 sensor for better vertical and square video crops.

The Mini is built for squeezing an action camera into tight spaces, where having a view of what you’re shooting isn’t necessarily important—or even possible. By losing the touchscreen on the back and front of the camera, the Mini manages to shave 0.7 ounces off the weight in a narrower and shallower chassis of just 2.06x 1.5×2.02 inches. In place of the back display is a second pair of dual-mounting fingers.

This camera is just as durable as its larger sibling with the same 33 feet water-resistant rating. You’ll get HyperSmooth 5.0 stabilization, the ability to lock the horizon, and it even uses the same battery.

Though smaller than a standard GoPro, the HERO11 Black Mini is far from the smallest action camera out there. If you want something even smaller at the cost of image quality and record time, consider the DJI Action 2. It only has a 1/1.7-inch sensor, and record time is limited to short bursts (about ten minutes), but it has a unique magnetic mount design and tiny cube form factor.

The insta360 ONE RS 1-inch 360 camera is a dual-lens camera co-engineered with Leica. Unlike rivals that use smaller sensors, insta360 has created a 360-degree camera with a large 1-inch sensor. That’s the same size sensor as many of the best modern point-and-shoot cameras, like the Sony RX100 VII.

A larger sensor means the camera captures more information about the scene, improving overall image quality. It also means the sensor has more surface area to capture light, resulting in better low-light performance than smaller sensors.

The camera features hallmark insta360 features, including the company’s excellent FlowState stabilization and the ability to lock the horizon for a steady and static shot even if you’re being thrown around. You can capture up to 6K video or 21-megapixel 360-degree stills, either handheld or using insta360’s “invisible” selfie stick.

insta360 doesn’t strictly market this camera as a rugged action camera, and as such, it’s only rated for IPX3 water resistance against light rain or snow. If you’re throwing the camera around, something like the insta360 X3 might be better, but low-light performance and image quality suffer since the dual sensors are half the size.

If you want an action camera for its versatility rather than its durability, the ONE RS 1-inch 360 edition is hard to pass up. insta360’s marketing shows the camera mounted on dirt bikes and off-road vehicles, used on hiking trails, and mounted on cars and scooters.

The DJI Osmo Action 3 is DJI’s third shot at an action camera and one that tops out at 4K resolution. Despite this limitation, you can capture high-quality 4K HDR video in 10-bit color at up to 30 frames per second.

Alternatively, you can capture up to 120 frames per second of standard definition video at up to 4K resolution. The DJI Osmo 3 also includes a timecode function that makes syncing footage from multiple cameras easier in post.

DJI built the Osmo Action 3 to be tough. It can withstand a depth of 52 feet underwater or up to -4ºF without external housing. Slap a case on it, and you can get to almost 200 feet underwater. Like other competing brands at this price point, the camera includes image stabilization (what DJI calls RockSteady 3.0) and horizon lock from any angle or rotation.

The Osmo Action 3 is cheaper and smaller than GoPro’s HERO range, and though there have traditionally been teething issues with DJI’s firmware, the camera has come a long way since its launch. You’ll also get features like timelapse, hyper-lapse, still image capture up to 12-megapixel, RAW photos, and vertical shooting mode. On top of this, different kits and accessories are available for adventurers, cyclists, skiers, and divers.

The HERO11 Black is the latest in the GoPro action camera range, and the GoPro HERO11 Black Creator Edition is the most complete version. The HERO11 Black offers 5.3K at 60 frames per second (and 4K at 120 frames per second) but improves on its predecessor with larger 27-megapixel stills and RAW capture in all modes (including video). At the heart of the improvements is a new 8:7 sensor, which allows for better vertical and square video cropping (what GoPro calls the HyperView lens).

On top of this, the HERO11 Black includes even better stabilization with HyperSmooth 5.0 and a feature called AutoBoost, which zooms in automatically to avoid unwanted movement. There’s also full horizon lock in 5.3K video, a simplified menu system, better long-exposure night photography modes, and a new light painting mode.

The Creator Edition includes some nice-to-have extras, including the Media Mod which adds a superior microphone with a windshield, an LED light for illuminating your shot, and the Volta Battery Grip which offers improved shooting time and remote control functionality. If you want the extra features in the camera, you can buy the GoPro HERO11 Black without the Creator Edition bundle.

