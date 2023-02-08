Wyze has a heap of smart home products under its belt, and you may have noticed that most of them are having problems right now. Don’t worry, it’s not just you.

Wyze announced a scheduled maintenance period two days ago, which just went into effect. The company already said that it would limit features across most of its products for a brief period, including event videos and notifications on Wyze Cams, Wyze Sense rules, the Wyze app and website, geofencing in the Wyze Thermostat, and some functions in the Wyze Mesh Router.

The good news is that the downtime shouldn’t last too long. The original announcement said the maintenance period would start at 12:00 AM Pacific Time (3 AM Eastern Time), and should be completed by 2:00 AM PT (5 AM ET). It might take a bit more or less time, but unless something catastrophic happens, your cameras shouldn’t go down for the entire night.

Extended and full outages like this are rare from major smart home platforms like Wyze, and the company didn’t specify an exact reason. Presumably, Wyze needs to upgrade some systems in a way that requires them to be fully shut down first.