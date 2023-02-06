There’s no shortage of 2-in-1 PCs, and Microsoft’s Surface lineup has some of the best options you can buy. However, depending on what you want most out of a tablet/laptop hybrid, ASUS might be able to win you over.

ASUS just announced the Vivobook 13 Slate OLED, model number T3304 — an upgrade from the laptop of the same name that ASUS released near the end of 2021. It has a 13.3-inch OLED touchscreen, with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 and an aspect ratio of 16:9. That means the display almost certainly looks fantastic, but with such a wide aspect ratio, there’s less room for productivity work than the 3:2 screens on the Surface Pro 9 and other laptops.

The Vivobook 13 Slate can sit up on its own with the built-in kickstand, similar to a Surface tablet, but there’s also a detachable full-size keyboard. The layout is identical to a typical desktop keyboard, with a key travel of 1.4 mm, and a “mega-sized” touchpad positioned below the keys.

Depending on which model you buy, or which one ASUS decides to sell in your region, the CPU will either be an Intel Core i3-N300 or Intel Processor N200. Both of those chips are 13th generation models announced in January, with a focus on power efficiency over performance. They are intended to replace the types of Pentium and Celeron chips that were used in many mid-range and low-end PCs, including the previous Vivobook 13 Slate, which shipped with an Intel Pentium Silver N6000.

The other hardware includes 4 or 8 GB RAM, up to 512 GB of SSD storage, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports (either of which can be used for charging or display output), a headphone jack, a webcam, and microSD card reader. ASUS also included support for the “ASUS Pen 2.0 stylus,” with 4096 pressure levels and 4 swappable pen tips, but it’s unclear if that will be included in the box with the PC.

ASUS has not confirmed final pricing or availability for the new Vivobook 13 Slate OLED — the previous model was $599 at launch. It should appear at ASUS’ online store and other retailers soon.