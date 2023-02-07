Chrome updates are speeding up again. The “Early Stable” version of Chrome 110 was released last week, and the final stable version is available starting February 7th, 2023. This update brings enhancements to Google Translate, “Safe Browsing,” and NVIDIA RTX graphic cards.

Password Manager Improvements

Google Chrome has a pretty good built-in password manager. Chrome 110 adds a few enhancements to make it even better. For starters, the compromised password feature works with even more websites now, taking you directly to where you can change your password.

Even better, Chrome’s password manager is getting one of Chrome for Android’s features. Just like on your Android phone, you can use a biometric method to confirm your identity before the browser autofills a password. If your PC doesn’t have biometrics, it will use whichever screen lock method you have.

Better Google Translate Controls

Chrome has Google’s excellent Translate service built in, but adjusting the settings can be annoying. You have to specifically visit a website that prompts the Translate feature to kick in if you want to tweak it.

Chrome 110 finally adds Google Translate settings to the regular browser settings. You can go to chrome://settings/languages and choose a default language, set languages to auto-translate, and choose languages to never translate.

Nvidia RTX Super Resolution Support

Nvidia RTX Video Super Resolution is a tool that can upscale video playing in a browser. For example, if you have a 4K computer display, it can upscale a video from 1080p to 4K directly in the web player. Chrome 110 supports this feature.

As the name implies, this only works with Nvidia RTX graphic cards, specifically the newer RTX 3000 and RTX 4000 series models.

More Enhanced “Enhanced Safe Browsing”

“Enhanced Safe Browsing” rolled out to Google Chrome in early 2021. It builds on the “Safe Browsing” feature with a handful of additional features. Chrome 110 enhances it even more with the ability to analyze cookie requests from extensions to better spot malware.

What Else Is New in Chrome 110?

When there’s not a lot happening on the surface, there are usually still a lot of new features under the hood. You can read about many of these changes on Google’s developer blog. We’ll highlight a few changes here:

The new :picture-in-picture pseudo-class enables web developers to customize the media player when videos enter and exit Picture-in-Picture mode.

pseudo-class enables web developers to customize the media player when videos enter and exit Picture-in-Picture mode. “Initial Letters” are big letters at the start of a new paragraph. The CSS initial-letter property makes it possible to set the number of lines that an initial letter should take up.

The A udioContext.setSinkId sets the ID of the audio device to use for output. This allows users to choose an audio output device while using web apps.

sets the ID of the audio device to use for output. This allows users to choose an audio output device while using web apps. As promised, Chrome 110 is the first version of the browser that does not support Windows 8 and Windows 7.

How to Update Google Chrome

Chrome will automatically install the update on your device when it’s available. To immediately check for and install any available updates, click the three-dot menu icon and click Help > About Google Chrome.

