Samsung Pass is the company’s password manager for mobile devices, but unlike the other best password managers, it’s not really cross-platform. That’s finally changing, thanks to a new Windows app.

Samsung has just released Samsung Pass for eligible Windows 10 and Windows 11 PCs, just in time for the release of the new Galaxy Book 3 lineup. Your PC would need to meet a series of security requirements, including support for TPM 2.0 and support for Windows Hello, in order to support Samsung Pass. PCs might not have Samsung’s secure Knox framework, but the company wants to be as strict as possible regarding PC security.

The desktop version of Samsung Pass pretty much just works as a password manager. If you have any passwords on your Samsung phone, you’ll be able to sync them with your PC and use Windows Hello to log into places. The mobile version of Samsung Pass is still more fully featured as it lets you store car keys and other NFC keys, things that you can’t logically do with a PC, but if you want to use your passwords without using a separate password manager, this does the job.

The app is available on the Microsoft Store now, so make sure to check it out whenever you get a chance.