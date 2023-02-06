Amazon updated the Kindle eReader in 2022 with a lighter and more compact design, and it’s our budget pick for the best eReader. Now you can buy one for $75, the lowest price yet.

The 2022 Amazon Kindle is a typical eReader, with a 6-inch 300 ppi screen that uses e-ink instead of an LCD or OLED panel. That gives it the appearance of real paper, no blue light, no glare in sunlight, and battery life that measures in weeks instead of hours. You can still flip on a backlight for reading at night, though. It can read any eBooks purchased through Amazon, or ones sideloaded through the Send to Kindle service.

Best Budget eReader Amazon Kindle (2022) The 2022 Amazon Kindle has a 6-inch e-ink screen, a USB Type-C port for charging, and 16 GB of internal storage.

If you’ve been using the same Kindle reader for years, the USB Type-C port, enhanced resolution, and 16 GB storage might be upgrades compared to your current model. However, there’s no official water resistance rating, and the screen still isn’t quite as excellent as the Kindle Paperwhite.

The model on sale is the “lockscreen ad-supported” model, so you’ll see advertisements for books and other digital items when the Kindle is turned off. Amazon sells a variant without ads for $94.99, which is only 20% off the original price, instead of the 25% off discount seen on the base version. You can also remove ads from a Kindle after purchase for a small fee.