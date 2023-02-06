In Super Bowl LVII, the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles, at Arizona’s State Farm Stadium, starting at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT on February 12, 2023. Here are seven different ways you can stream this year’s Super Bowl live without cable.

Hulu + Live TV

This year’s Super Bowl airs on Fox, with a Spanish-language broadcast on Fox Deportes. The broadcast can be streamed on any live-TV streaming service that offers either of those networks, including Hulu + Live TV ($69.99+ per month). Before the game, catch country singer Chris Stapleton performing the national anthem, along with Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and R&B singer-songwriter Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds performing “America the Beautiful.”

FuboTV

Subscribers to FuboTV ($74.99+ per month after a seven-day free trial) can watch Super Bowl LVII on the Fox and Fox Deportes feeds. Check out broadcasters Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen announcing their first Super Bowl for Fox, with sideline reporters Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi. Adrian Garcia-Marquez and former NFL player Alejandro Villanueva will call the game for Fox Deportes.

YouTube TV

Anyone who subscribes to YouTube TV ($64.99+ per month after a two-week free trial) can watch Fox and Fox Deportes for this year’s unique match-up that will pit brother against brother. For the first time ever, the Super Bowl teams will feature siblings, with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce playing opposite Eagles center Jason Kelce.

Sling TV

Subscribers to Sling TV ($40+ per month) can watch the Super Bowl broadcast on Fox, although Sling doesn’t include Fox Deportes. Check out the Chiefs in their fifth Super Bowl (and third in the last four years) and the Eagles in their fourth Super Bowl.

DirecTV Stream

Both Fox and Fox Deportes are available for subscribers to DirecTV Stream ($74.99+ per month) to watch the Super Bowl broadcast. Check out pop superstar Rihanna’s halftime show, with her first live performance in more than five years.

Vidgo

If you subscribe to Vidgo ($39.95+ per month), you can watch Super Bowl LVII on the Fox and/or Fox Deportes feeds. Gather some friends, load up on snacks, put on a jersey to support your favorite team, and enjoy a sporting event that has become close to an American national holiday.

For viewers who want to watch the Super Bowl on the go, the game will be available on tablets and smartphones via the NFL+ app ($4.99+ per month after a seven-day free trial). Make sure you don’t miss any of the action if you’re not near a TV.